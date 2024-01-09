The Local Scene: AI chats, live music and more

1. Speculating about Our AI Future: 7 p.m. on Thursday, over Zoom

Illinois Library Presents, and in turn the Morris Area Public Library, is hosting a Zoom talk about artificial intelligence with three experts in the field: Cory Doctorow, Ken Liu and Martha Wells. Those interested in what the future could hold shouldn’t miss out. To register, visit morrislibrary.com/author-talks.

2. Scott Sanders and Jimmy K. Unplugged: 6 p.m. Friday, Maria’s Pizzeria & Ristorante, 1591 N. Division St., Morris

Join Scott Sanders and Jimmy K. for a night of acoustic music at Maria’s Pizzeria & Ristorante. Sanders and Jimmy K. specialize in Americana, rock and roll, oldies and new music.

3. Soup Fest: 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Griffin’s Pint, 119 W. Washington St., Morris

This is the place for soup lovers on Saturday. All that’s needed to enter is a crock pot of a favorite soup, and all soups will be numbered to allow voting. The winner will be chosen at 3:30 p.m., and there will be prizes for first, second and third place.

4. Eagle Watching: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, 25055 W. Walnut Lane, Channahon

It’s the best time of year to see bald eagles out and about along the Illinois River, and the Four Rivers Environmental Education Center is the place to be for anyone wishing to see the eagles, or take photographs.

5. Musical trivia: 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Clayton’s Rail, 721 Liberty St., Morris

Clayton’s Rail will be the place for anyone wishing to show off their musical knowledge Wednesday night, as it hosts the first of two musical trivia nights. The second takes place on Wednesday, Jan. 24.