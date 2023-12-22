The Local Scene: Drive-thru Christmas displays, Santa parades in La Salle, Bureau, Putnam counties

1. Celebration of Lights: One of the largest drive-thru Christmas displays in North Central Illinois, La Salle’s Rotary Park has 365 lighted displays. The drive-thru is free, but donations are accepted. The display is open to the public from 5 to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 5 to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through New Year’s Day. 106.1 FM will have Christmas music for visitors to listen to while they make their way through the attraction. Rotary Park is at 2837 E. Fifth Road, La Salle, just off Interstate 39. Go to https://www.facebook.com/LaSalleLights for more information.

2. Utica Fire Department Santa Parade: The parade starts in Burgess Subdivision at 6 p.m. and makes its way through the village. From there the fire department-led procession will go to Esmond Subdivision to Senica Manor. After Senica Manor it will proceed down the hill to Johnson Street, Washington Street, Hitt Street, Canal Street, Church/Grove Street, Clarks Hill and then downtown. The parade will end 7 p.m. at the Community Hall (corner of Mill and Church streets) where children can visit with Santa and get a treat bag.

3. Holiday Drum Circle: A drum circle will take place 5 p.m. Friday at Music Suite 408 in the Westclox Fine Arts Factory (west end of Westclox), 408 Fifth St., Peru. Some instruments will be provided or you can bring your own. Local musician Kevin Kramer will serve as the facilitator. Holiday treats will be provided. A free will offering will be accepted at the door. Go to https://www.408fineartsfactory.com/ for more information.

4. Home for the Holidays Light Show: The drive-thru lights display at the Bureau County Fairgrounds, 811 W. Peru St., will be open from 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday and from 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday. The display is organized by the Bureau County Fair and Princeton Area Chamber of Commerce. There are more than 70 display sponsors. Admission is free, but donations are accepted. Go to https://www.bureaucountyfair.com/ for more information.

5. Trolley Tours: Noon to 1:30 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, Starved Rock State Park and Lodge, Utica. Learn about the National Historic Landmark known as Starved Rock State Park and Lodge. Travel to the Lock and Dam, through historic downtown Utica and to the Starved Rock Visitor center. Adults: $18, Seniors: $15, Children 10 and under: $13, Children 3 and under: Free. Register by going clicking here or going to the website at www.starvedrocklodge.com/activities/activities/trolley-tours/.

Would you like your event highlighted in this weekly feature? The first step is submitting your events to the Illinois Valley community calendar at https://www.shawlocal.com/illinois-valley/local-events/#/ where they are then considered for inclusion in this feature.