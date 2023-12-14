The Local Scene: New Lenox ‘Christmas in the Commons’

A family walks past one of several vendors along Veterans Parkway at New Lenox’s Christmas in the Commons. New Lenox's "Christmas in the Commons includes light displays, visits from Santa and reindeer, horse-drawn wagon rides and synthetic skating rinks. (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

1. Christmas Concerts: The Plainfield North High School bands and choirs will present their Holiday Collage Concert at 3 and 5 p.m. Friday in the school auditorium, 12005 S. 248th Ave., Plainfield. Admission is free, and donations are welcome at the door to support the PNHS bands and choirs. Plainfield High School Central Campus will host its 45th annual Madrigal performance at 6:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday in the auditorium, 24120 W. Fort Beggs Drive, Plainfield. Doors open at 6 p.m. Admission is free.

For information, visit pchs.psd202.org.

2. The Dark Side of the Yule: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Joliet Area Historical Museum, 204 N. Ottawa St., Joliet. Classical Blast, which blends classic rock with classical music, will perform covers by Pink Floyd, Joni Mitchell, John Lennon, Simon & Garfunkel and others, along with holiday pop, traditional carols and classical music. Doors open at 6:45 p.m., and the show starts at 7:30 p.m. Features include a beverage bar, snack vendor and free access to all museum galleries and exhibits. Tickets are $15 for museum members or $18 for the general public.

For tickets and information, visit jolietmuseum.org or call 815-723-5201.

3. Pictures with Santa: Noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Janey’s Banquet, 452 N. Chicago St., Joliet. Includes photos with Santa ($20 for three 4-inch-by-6-inch images or $30 digital-only photos), raffles, small crafts, bingo and cookie decorating. Popcorn, soda, water, chips, candy and hot dogs will be for sale. Cash only. Presented by P & J Remodeling LLC and The Laundry Room.

For information, email pandjremodeling@gmail.com or call 815-666-1251.

4. Christmas in the Commons: 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, New Lenox Commons, 101 Veterans Parkway, New Lenox. Light display with 50-foot-tall lighted Santa Claus, visits from Santa, horse-drawn wagon rides, synthetic skating rinks and visits from reindeer. Free. For information, visit newlenox.net.

5. A Yule-SF Christmas: 2 p.m. Sunday, University of St. Francis, Moser Performing Arts Center’s Sexton Auditorium, 500 Wilcox St., Joliet. Enter at the Moser Center entrance on the north end of Tower Hall. More than 20 local and touring music artists will perform holiday favorites. Tickets are $20 for adults and $8 for children ages 12 and younger.

For tickets and information, call the USF fine arts department at 815-740-3367 or visit stfrancis.edu/music-at-moser.

• Would you like your event highlighted in this weekly feature? The first step is submitting your events to The Herald-News’ community calendar at shawlocal.com/the-herald-news/local-events.