The Local Scene: Holiday Swing Band and Krampus Krawl this weekend in Kane County

Whiskey Tasting: The Wyckwood House of Aurora partners with Whiskey Acres Distilling Co. in DeKalb for a tasting event from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9. The tasting will be held at the Wyckwood House at 80 S. River St. in Aurora. The event will be “Whiskey 101,” and Nick Nagele, co-founder of Whiskey Acres, will be on hand to talk all things whiskey. The Cocktail Bar at Wyckwood House will feature special cocktails for the event that incorporate Whiskey Acres spirits, and bottles will be available for purchase. Light snacks will be included. For more information or to register, visit the event webpage. Tickets cost $45. Must be 21 or older.

Casino Royale: Local production companies will host a casino-themed charity affair at the Piazza in Aurora starting at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9, and running until 2 a.m. The event will benefit Ronald McDonald House Charities of Chicagoland & Northwest Indiana and The Tony Reyes Family Foundation. It will be a night of music, drinks, food, raffles and Vegas-style gaming at the Piazza located at 85 Executive Drive. Guests can try their luck at blackjack, craps, roulette and more. There will be two rooms of music with three live bands and 20 DJs. Tickets include dinner, two drinks and $500 in chips. Tickets cost $100 and are available at tinyurl.com/ckus86es. For more information, email bobby.demaria@bdmproductions.com or visit the event page on Facebook.

Swingin’ Christmas Show: The Vintage Swing Band, out of Elgin, will present a Swingin’ Christmas Show at the Congregational United Church of Christ in St. Charles at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 10. The show is free, but guests are asked to bring a gift of mittens, socks or hats for the church’s night ministry program. The local jazz ensemble will perform everything from the classic, beloved standards of the ’20s, ’30s and ’40s to high-energy, swing-infused arrangements of modern holiday favorites. The church is located at 40W451 Fox Mill Blvd. For more information, visit the event Facebook page.

Winter Concert: The Fox Valley Children’s Chorus will offer a winter concert at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9, at Immanuel Lutheran Church at 950 Hart Road in Batavia. Kane County children will perform 90 minutes of holiday songs. The concert will be free, with donations accepted at the door. To RSVP or for more information, visit the event webpage.

Krampus Krawl: People are invited to a costumed crawl across downtown Elgin bars, restaurants and shops from 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9, until 1 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 10. The free event will kick off with a Dark Holidays Arts Show at Artspace on Spring Street. The crawl schedule is as follows: Elgin Public House, 219 E. Chicago St. from 4:30-6 p.m., Vern’s at 76 S. Grove Ave. from 6-7:30 p.m., Kubo Sushi & Sake Lounge at 70 S. Grove Ave. from 7:30-9 p.m. and Martini Room at 161 E. Chicago St. from 9 p.m. on. There will be a dark art show once again at the Martini Room, where Alpine Thunder will perform at 9:30 p.m. A costume contest will begin at 10:30 p.m., with cash prizes. Guests are invited to dress in costume or dark holiday themes. For more information, visit the event page on Facebook.