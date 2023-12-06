The Local Scene: Coal City Madrigals, Winterfest Market and more

The Coal City High School Madrigal choir will host its annual holiday performances this weekend Dec. 8-10 in the Coal City Performing Arts Center. The 25-member hour consists of a select group of student vocalists who mainly perform 15th and 16th century a cappella music during the holiday season. The group recently visited Coal City Elementary School to share the songs of the season. (Photo provided by Coal City High School)

1. Three French Hens Winterfest Market: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Downtown Morris

Three French Hens returns to Downtown Morris with Winterfest this Sunday with vendors, antiques, artisans, hand-crafted items, fresh produce, baked goods, flowers and more. There will be special classes offered along with all of the Morris shops.

2. Coal City Madrigals Holiday performance: 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, 655 W. Division St., Coal City

The Coal City Madrigals will perform the annual holiday show this upcoming weekend, continuing a unique program of students performing 15th and 16th century a cappella music. Returning on Saturday this year is the feast beforehand, which hasn’t been available the last few years. Tickets cost $5 for the Friday and Sunday shows, and $12 for the Saturday show.

3. Morris High School Band Boosters Holiday Cookie Walk: 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Morris High School, 1000 Union St., Morris

Join the Morris Community High School Band Boosters for a holiday cookie walk on Saturday. Cookies will cost $8 a pound and cards will be accepted. All sales go to benefit the Morris Community High School Band Boosters.

4. Santa Comes to Minooka: 4:30 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Minooka Village Hall Community Room, 121 E. McEvilly Road.

Those who haven’t yet seen Santa this season will have another chance to do so at Minooka Village Hall this Saturday. The big guy doesn’t know what to get the kids for Christmas if they don’t tell him, so stop in to have a talk.

5. 2nd Annual Susan’s Mission Christmas Classic: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at Saratoga School, 4040 N. Division St., Morris

Susan’s Mission, a nonprofit based in Morris that serves Grundy County residents with special needs, is hosting its second annual Susan’s Mission Christmas Classic, a basketball tournament that brings 20+ Special Olympian teams to Morris. More than 300 athletes are expected, with a team traveling more than two hours to compete.