The Local Scene: Enjoy model trains at free Joliet open house

1. Tidings of Joy: 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, United Methodist Church of New Lenox, 339 W. Haven Ave., New Lenox. The Lincoln-Way Area Chorale, a nonprofit community choir of adults from several local towns, will present a concert of seasonal songs and carols. Tickets for adults cost $18 in advance and $20 at the door, and tickets for students and seniors cost $16. For tickets and information, visit lwac.com.

2. Christmas Craft and Vendor Fair: 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Trinity Christian School, 901 Shorewood Drive, Shorewood. This event will feature more than 70 vendors including direct sales items, custom wreaths, home décor, jewelry and clothing boutiques. There will be a bake sale that benefits student council and concessions that benefits the athletic department. Free admission and parking. For information, visit facebook.com/TCSCraftFair.

3. Will County Model Railroad Association Swap Meet and Free Open House: The free open house is from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the association clubhouse, 2175 Oneida St. in Joliet. The swap meet is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Stone City Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2199. Model trains will be running at the open house, and members can answer questions. The cost of the swap meet is $5 for adults. Children enter for free. For information, visit wcmrra.clubexpress.com and facebook.com/WCMRRA.

4. Christmas Shopping at St. John’s: Vendor Fair & Santa Shoppe will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at St. John’s Gym, 403 N. Hickory St., Joliet. Vendors, crafters, stocking stuffers and religious items will be available. Free admission. The Christmas Gift Shop & Bake Sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at St. John’s Gym, 403 N. Hickory St., Joliet. There will by homemade bakery items, bunuelos, tamales, gift items and vendors. Free admission. For information about the Vendor Fair & Santa Shoppe, call St. John’s Catholic Church at 815-727-4788. For information about the Christmas Gift Shop & Bake Sale, call St. John’s religious education department at 815-727-9077.

5. Channaholidays: 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, at Central Park, Arrowhead Community Center and village hall in Channahon. Visit Santa Claus, participate in a candy cane scramble, decorate a cookie, take a carriage or hay wagon ride, make a holiday craft, enjoy performances from local student groups, and witness the lighting of Channahon’s own holiday tree during this free event. For information, visit channahonpark.org/special-events.

