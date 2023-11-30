McHenry County local scene: holiday festivities galore

Attendees watch fireworks during the Very Merry Huntley festival Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, on the Square in Huntley. (Cooper Krewer for Shaw Local)

Miracle on Main: Algonquin will have a day filled with holiday events from 3 to 7 p.m. in the downtown area for Miracle on Main. Events include live music, a vendor market, trackless train rides and live performances. Watch a live ice sculptor carve out a masterpiece, send letters to Santa and take a picture inside a giant snow globe.

Santa, Mrs. Claus and their reindeer will be at the free event to visit and take pictures. The downtown Christmas tree in the plaza will be lit up at 5:30 p.m. Visit algonquin.org for more details.

Luminaria Walk: Walk through Veteran Acres in Crystal Lake from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Sunday for a special winter wonderland event. A trail through the park will be transformed with holiday lights this week through Sunday.

Sunday’s Luminaria Walk event will have campfires, hot cocoa, cookies and a visit from Mrs. Claus. Donations of $1 per person or $5 per family are appreciated. Donations fund the Nature Center education programs. For more information, visit crystallakeparks.org.

Christmas in Harvard: Multiple events will transform Harvard into a winter playground on Saturday, Dec. 2. The Harvard Diggins Library will have a Dinosaur Christmas Party from 10 a.m. to noon, Starline Factory will host a makers’ market Saturday and Sunday and City Hall will kick off an Egg Nog Jog 3K at 3 p.m Saturday.

Vote for your favorite gingerbread house, decorate Christmas cookies and embark on a secret elf scavenger hunt. End the day with Harmilda’s Christmas Parade that starts at 6 p.m. and finishes with the lighting of the downtown Christmas tree. Go to cityofharvard.org for more details on these free events.

A Very Merry Huntley: Huntley will have an extravaganza of holiday events on Saturday, Dec. 2, at the downtown square. Festivities include a Kris Kringle market at Fellowship Hall, trackless train rides around the square, a Christmas tree decoration contest, lighting of the Christmas tree and a fireworks show.

Attendees can visit Santa at the gazebo. For more information, visit huntley.il.us.

Santa Run for Kids: The McHenry County Santa Run for Kids 5K and 1-mile run will start at 9 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 3, at the Raue Center in Crystal Lake. Race through downtown Crystal Lake in a Santa suit or long-sleeve shirt provided by the race.

Kids can race in a free 50-yard dash at 9:45 a.m. The registration fee for the 1-mile walk/run is $15 and $40 for the 5K. All proceeds go to local nonprofits that work with children in need. Visit rpbytrudy.com for more details.