Dixon Municipal Band concert slated for Dec. 2

DIXON – The Dixon Municipal Band under the direction of Jon James will present its annual Christmas concert Saturday.

The free concert will begin at 7 p.m. in the Wiltz Auditorium at Dixon High School.

Expect to hear traditional holiday favorites such as “The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year,” “Concert Suite” from “The Polar Express,” “The Toy Shop” and the Manheim Steamroller hit “Deck The Halls.”

A new selection this year will be “An American Christmas.”

Cathy James and her contrabass saxophone will be featured on “You’re A Mean One Mr. Grinch.” The program will also include “A Christmas Festival,” “Brazilian Sleigh Bells,” “Old Scottish Melody” and “A Most Wonderful Christmas.”