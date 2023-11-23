The Local Scene: Thanksgiving dinner in Dixon, lighted displays in Rock Falls

Looking for something to do this Thanksgiving holiday and into the weekend?

Here is a list of events happening in the Sauk Valley:

1. Thanksgiving dinner in Dixon: Dixon Knights of Columbus Council No. 690 will serve Thanksgiving Dinner on Thursday, Nov. 23, at the Kay Cee Club Hall, 506 W. Third St., Dixon. A delicious dinner will be available for drive-thru, pick-up only between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. at the Hall or until they run out of food. No reservations are needed. For traffic control, head north on Madison Avenue from Seventh Street and stay on the right side of the street. There will be volunteers to assist you as you get closer to the hall. Dinners are limited to six per car. Organizers are asking for your understanding in requesting only the number of dinners you need so they can serve as many people as possible. For safety reasons, do not get out of your car. Volunteers will take your order and load the dinners for you. This dinner invitation is being extended to everyone in the Sauk Valley area, free of charge. A goodwill donation will be accepted. If you would like to make a donation, put it in a sealed envelope and hand it to the volunteer loading your vehicle.

2. Holiday lights in Rock Falls: Centennial Park will be awash in twinkling lights for the fourth annual Holiday Light Display, beginning Friday, Nov. 24. The park will be lit up Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. through Saturday, Dec. 23. There is no admission fee to visit the park. Local businesses, churches and organizations create stunning holiday displays at the park’s shelters and in the green space. No cars will be allowed Saturday, Nov. 25, as horse-drawn wagon rides will be available to take guests through the park. The Salvation Army will serve hot chocolate on the rides. Santa and Mrs. Claus may even make an appearance at the event. A canned food drive for the Sauk Valley Food Bank is planned Saturday, Dec. 2, with the public also asked to bring an unwrapped toy to the park Friday, Dec. 8, to be donated to the Toys for Tots drive. Centennial Park is at 508 E. 11th St., Rock Falls. For more information, go to visitrockfalls.com/holiday-light-display.

3. Vietnam historical presentation in Morrison: The Whiteside Forum will host guest speaker Bob Vaughn, who survived the Vietnam War and documented his experience with lots of pictures and stories that he will share in his presentation, “My Vietnam War.” The presentation will begin at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 26, at the Odell Public Library, 307 S. Madison St., Morrison, and is open to everyone free of charge. Vaughn is originally from Iowa and a local entrepreneur and business owner who graduated from Morrison Tech, married a local girl and settled in Morrison. For many years he gave a similar presentation to the fifth grade classes at Southside Elementary School during their Veterans Day activities. The presentation will include a question-and-answer session and participation is encouraged. For information about the Whiteside Forum, this event, or an update on the season, email Marc Adami at marcadami53@gmail.com, text to 815-718-5347 or visit Whiteside Forum on Facebook.

4. Jingle Fest 2023 in Lanark: Jingle Fest is a free event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 25. Enjoy nearly 50 crafters and vendors, a visit with Santa, kids’ crafts and tasty treats from the Celebrate Lanark Committee. The Eastland Jr./Sr. High School building at 500 School Drive in Lanark will be filled with holiday décor, stocking stuffers, new children’s and adult’s clothing, quilts, and handmade gifts. Santa will be available from 10 a.m. to noon; children can create their own ornaments while they wait. Donuts, barbecue, hot dogs, chips, candy and drinks will be available for purchase. For more information, visit Facebook.com/CelebrateLanark.

5. Turkey Trot 5K run/walk in Morrison: A 5K run/walk is planned for Saturday, Nov. 25, in Morrison. The Turkey Trot 5K Fun Run/Walk will be held at Morrison High School. Registration begins at 8 a.m. with the run/walk to start at 9 a.m. Participants also can register now at www.quickscores.com/morrisonsports. The event includes a food drive of nonperishable items for the Morrison Food Pantry. Organizers said a donor will contribute funds that will match the amount brought in through runner registrations. For information, call Nathan Jacobs at 815-535-1105 or email at njacobs@morrisonil.org.

Would you like your event featured in this weekly feature? The first step is submitting your events to Sauk Valley Media’s community calendar at https://www.shawlocal.com/sauk-valley/local-events/ where they are then considered for inclusion in this feature.