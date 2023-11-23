The Local Scene: Shop Small Crawl, Genoa-Kingston Christmas Craft Walk, Lights on Lincoln in DeKalb County

The DeKalb Chamber of Commerce's annual Lights on Lincoln and Santa Comes to Town event runs from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 30, in downtown DeKalb. The event will feature a holiday parade (shown here in 2022). (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)

1. Shop Small Crawl: To celebrate Small Business Saturday and encourage the community to support local, area merchants have organized Shop Small Crawl. The event kicks off at 10 a.m. Friday and runs through Monday. Shoppers are encouraged to visit as many businesses as they can in DeKalb, Genoa and Sycamore. Participating businesses will have punch cards. For every five businesses visited, shoppers will get one raffle entry to win a gift card. Shoppers should leave their punch cards at the last place they visit.

2. Free showing of “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone:” The family-friendly movie will be screened at 11 a.m. Friday,Nov. 24, at the Egyptian Theatre, 135 N. Third St., downtown DeKalb. No ticket or RSVP is required. Doors open at 10:30 a.m. The showing is sponsored by Thrivent.

3. NIU Wind Ensemble and NIU Wind Symphony Concert: Grammy-nominated composer Shawn E. Okpebholo will be featured at this concert from 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 28, in the Boutell Memorial Concert Hall in the Northern Illinois University Music Building, 550 Lucinda Ave. in DeKalb. Okpebholo will perform his composition “Gale and Zephyr.” Tickets are available online only, not at the door.

4. The 49th annual Genoa-Kingston Christmas Craft Walk: Runs Thursday, Nov. 30, through Dec. 2, at various homes and businesses in the Genoa and Kingston area. More than 100 vendors including local crafters, artisans, bakers and others offering holiday decor, gifts and treats will be at 17 locations throughout Genoa and Kingston, organizers said. Those who visit at least 10 stops will be entered for a chance to win a giveaway basket.

5. Lights on Lincoln and Santa Comes to Town: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 30, in downtown DeKalb. Bring the whole family to the DeKalb Chamber of Commerce’s annual downtown DeKalb holiday parade and lighting of the Christmas tree. Holiday lights will line the streets as Santa Claus himself rides into town. A Christmas tree lighting with hot chocolate at Van Buer Plaza will take place after Santa stops at the Egyptian Theatre. Santa also will be available for visits to his house in Van Buer Plaza after the tree lighting.

