Illinois Valley Local Scene: Christmas parades, markets will be in full swing

The Chris Kringle Market at the Jordan block and on Jackson Street along Washington Square in Ottawa will open Friday, Nov. 24, for the first of four weekends leading into Christmas. (Tom Sistak for Shaw Media)

1. Chris Kringle Market: The annual holiday market opens at noon Friday on the Jordan block and along Jackson Street south of Washington Square in Ottawa. Hours are from noon to 8 p.m. Friday, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. It will be open for the next four weekends. More than 70 vendors will be set up in festive huts. There will be make-and-take crafts set up at the OSF OnCall Urgent Care craft tent on the Jordan block from 1 to 3 p.m. and from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, from noon to 2 p.m., and from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The Ottawa Express Train will run from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday beneath the community Christmas tree. Carriage rides are available for $25 from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday at the corner of La Salle and Jackson streets. Santa will be at his house from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday and from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday. Go to chriskringlemarket.com for more information.

Ice sculpting demonstrations are expected to return as part of Keeping Christmas Close to Home on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, at Heritage Park in Streator. (Derek Barichello)

2. Keeping Christmas Close to Home: Streator’s grand Christmas celebration will take place Saturday. Model trains will be on display from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Incubator, 401 W. Bridge St.; vendor markets from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Incubator, Bruce Township Hall, 216 N. Sterling St., and Park Place, 406 E. Hickory St.; ice sculpting from 2 to 4 p.m. at Heritage Park; Grinch story time at 2 p.m. at the library, 130 S. Park St.; food trucks from 5 to 9 p.m. at City Park; the lighting of City Park at 6:30 p.m.; the lighted parade at 7 p.m. on Main Street; and carriage rides from 8 to 9:30 p.m. from City Park. The Screaming Eagles will host its annual toy drive from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the southwest corner of City Park. Go to www.facebook.com/keepingchristmasclosetohome for more information.

3. Festival of Lights and Deck the Parks: Santa and Mrs. Claus are expected to make an appearance at 6 p.m. Friday at the Festival of Lights parade downtown. The parade begins at the corner of Jackson and La Salle streets and travels south to Lincoln Place. Fireworks and the lighting of the Christmas tree will follow on the Jordan block. Holiday displays created by volunteers will be at Washington Square, 101 W. Lafayette St.; East Side Park, 712 York St.; Rigden Park, 625 W. Jackson St.; Hollywood Park, 833 DeLeon St.; Kiwanis Park, 115 E. Glover St.; Peck Park, 1510 State St.; Turnberry Park, 2832 Turnberry Drive; and Thornton Park, 1600 W. Jackson St. The Dog Park at Heritage Harbor will be lit as part of Deck the Parks. Go to www.facebook.com/OttawaVisitorsCenter for more information.

Santa is expected to make a visit during the Lighted Santa Parade on Saturday, Nov. 25, in downtown Spring Valley. (Shaw Local File )

4. Lighted Santa Parade: The Lighted Santa Parade is scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday in Spring Valley, followed by the Christmas tree lighting directly after the parade. After a fire this summer, Spring Valley lost its 15-foot Christmas tree. This year, the city will “bring back the light” to the mini park with a display from the Quesse family. The Santas on the Run 5K and 1-mile walk is scheduled for 10 a.m. to benefit the Hall Township Food Pantry from JFK School, 999 N. Strong Ave. Day-of registration is from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Go to www.facebook.com/growspringvalley for more information.

5. Christmas in the Village: Christmas in the Village will be celebrated from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday in Utica. Horse-drawn carriage rides; a strolling barbershop quartet; free trolley service; children’s activities from 2 to 4:30 p.m. at the Heritage Center including cookie decorating, crafts, games, snacks and a visit from Santa; and the Christmas in the Canal vendor show are among the activities Saturday and Sunday. The Santa parade is at 4:30 p.m. Sunday.

