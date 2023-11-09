McHenry County Local Scene: Veterans Day ceremonies, holiday events – and a search for pickles

Movie-goers bundle up in the back of a car at the McHenry Outdoor Movie Theater. The theater will screen classic Christmas films “White Christmas” and “A Christmas Carol” on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 10 and 11. (Photo provided by McHenry Outdoor Theater)

Pickle scavenger hunt: The Legend of the Pickle holiday scavenger hunt in Woodstock kicks off Sunday, Nov. 12. Participating businesses in Woodstock will have a hidden pickle ornament inside their business or hiding in a tree inside or outside.

Locate 20 pickles through clues provided by Woodstock Area Chamber of Commerce & Industry. Once the scavenger hunt game card is completed, hunters can turn in the card by Dec. 11 to receive a pickle ornament and a free pizza from Antioch Pizza. For more details on this free event, visit woodstockilchamber.com/legend-of-the-pickle.

Free a cappella concert: The all-female a cappella ensemble La Caccina will perform a free concert at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 12, at Bethany Lutheran Church in Crystal Lake.

The “Begin Again” concert will feature music by Mia Makaroff, Stacey V. Gibbs, Orlando di Lasso, Alberto Grau and Jonathan Dove. The concert will premiere music from Chicago composer Elizabeth Rudolph and the group’s Hearing in Color Young Composer-in-Residence Nyandeng Juag. For more details, visit bethanylc.com.

Honor veterans: Honor veterans at the Huntley veteran collection event and ceremony from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11, at the Huntley Town Square.

Volunteers will be collecting donated items for veteran nonprofit organizations Veterans Path to Hope and New Horizons. Needed items include cleaning supplies, toiletries, canned food and laundry soap. A ceremony will be held at the Huntley Veterans Memorial at 11 a.m. Visit huntley.il.us for more details.

Cozy up to classic Christmas movies: The McHenry Outdoor Theater continues its extended season with the screening of classic Christmas films “White Christmas” and “A Christmas Carol” on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 10 and 11. The first movie will start at 7:30 p.m., and the second will follow directly after the first film ends.

Hot chocolate, hot cider and branded blankets offered at the concession stand will keep movie-goers warm. Holiday films will continue each weekend through Dec. 23. Tickets cost $14 for adults and $8 for kids. Visit goldenagecinemas.com for more details.

Creative Arts open house: Tour the Creative Arts studio from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11, in Crystal Lake. The studio, located at the “art cottage” on the Dole Mansion property, provides art classes for ages 4 to adult.

The free event will let attendees explore the studio, meet instructors and watch art demonstrations. Art created by local artists will be available to purchase, including crochet creations, drawings, oil paintings and colored pencil drawings. For more details, visit creativeartsinc.org.