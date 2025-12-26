Kick off the new year with a First Day hike at northern Illinois state parks

Patrons take a winter hike to St. Louis Canyon at Starved Rock State Park in this Shaw Local file photo. (Scott Anderson)

Kick off the new year with some exercise and fresh air while hiking one of northern Illinois’ beautiful state parks.

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources is hosting self-guided hikes at 17 state parks across Illinois on Jan. 1. These free, family-friendly hikes are open to the public.

In 2026, the program is highlighting America’s 250th anniversary and the outdoor places that have shaped the country’s past and present.

“IDNR invites Illinoisans everywhere to take time on Jan. 1 to explore our beautiful state parks and consider what conservation and public lands may look like in the future,” IDNR Director Natalie Phelps Finnie said in a news release. “There’s no better way to clear your mind after the holidays and look ahead to a new year than to explore the outdoors.”

The following Illinois state parks will have stickers and special photo opportunities for hikers. Visitors are encouraged to sign in and share photos and videos on social media with the hashtag #ILFirstDayHikes.

These parks will host the hikes:

• Castle Rock State Park, Ogle County

• Illinois Beach State Park, Lake County

• Starved Rock State Park, La Salle County

• Volo Bog State Natural Area, Lake County

The First Day Hike program is an initiative in partnership with America’s State Parks Foundation. The organization began the event in 1992 in Massachusetts. The campaign encourages participants nationwide to hike, bike and engage in activities in state parks on the first day of the new year.

Illinois does not charge admission to state parks, historic sites and other locations. For more information, visit dnr.illinois.gov/parks.html.