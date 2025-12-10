5 Things to Do: DuPage Symphony Orchestra holiday concert, holiday lights shows and more this weekend

- DuPage Symphony Orchestra holiday concert (Naperville): The DuPage Symphony Orchestra will present “Holiday Magic!” concerts at 3 and 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 14 at Wentz Concert Hall on the North Central College campus. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.
- Voctave: It Feels Like Christmas (Glen Ellyn): A Capella vocal sensation Voctave returns to the McAninch Arts Center on the College of DuPage campus for a 7 p.m. show on Sunday, Dec. 14. The all-ages performance will feature holiday hits like “O Holy Night,” “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” “Carol of the Bells of Notre Dame” and more. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.
- Holiday Light Shows (DuPage County): DuPage County is home to several holiday light shows, which are open on select dates. Enjoy Christmas at Cantigny, Morton Arboretum’s Illumination, Brookfield Zoo’s Holiday Magic, Naper Lights, Nights of Lights in Wheaton and Festival of Lights at Cosley Zoo in Wheaton.
- Gingerbread Extravaganza (Wheaton): Drop off your gingerbread masterpiece at the Wheaton Public Library between 3 p.m. Friday, Dec. 12 and 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 13 before voting happens between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Winners will be announced after voting ends at 1 p.m. Prizes will be awarded in several categories. Click here for more information.
- “Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol” (Oakbrook Terrace): Drury Lane Theatre presents this holiday classic on select dates and times through Dec. 27. The show is perfect for the entire family. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.
