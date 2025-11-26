5 Things to Do in Will County: ‘The Nutcracker,’ Light Up the Holidays in Joliet

People enjoy a horse drawn carriage ride at the Joliet Light up the Holidays in downtown Joliet on Friday, Nov. 24, 2023. (Gary Middendorf/Gary Middendorf)

Holiday movie “The Polar Express” (Joliet): The Rialto Square Theatre will host a screening of the classic holiday movie at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 29. Tickets are $5. Click here for more information. “The Nutcracker” Ballet (Joliet): Catch this quintessential holiday performance from the Chicago Festival Ballet at the Rialto Square Theatre at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 30. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets. Light Up the Holidays (Joliet): Kick off the holiday season in downtown Joliet with this festival beginning from 10 a.m. to 5 :30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 28. Enjoy horse-drawn carriage rides, tree lighting ceremony at 5:15 p.m., holiday shopping at Renaissance Center and more. Click here for more information. Movie Night at The Roxy (Lockport): Enjoy a screening of “The Muppet Christmas Carol” on Saturday, Nov. 29. The evening begins at 6:30 p.m. with carolers, followed by the movie at 7 p.m. Click here for more information. Black Stone Cherry/Them Dirty Roses/Ayron Jones (Joliet): An evening of raw rock and roll at The Forge in Joliet on Saturday, Nov. 29. Black Stone Cherry is a Kentucky band that blends southern rock with hard rock and heavy metal. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.

