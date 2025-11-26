5 things to do in DeKalb County: Community Thanksgiving Dinner, holiday movies at the Egyptian Theatre

Genoa-Kingston Community Thanksgiving Dinner (Genoa): The Genoa Veterans Home is hosting a free Thanksgiving meal from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 27. The dinner is open to the public. The meal will be a traditional Thanksgiving dinner with dessert. Click here for more information. Holiday movies at the Egyptian Theatre (DeKalb): The Egyptian Theatre will have a free showing of “The Polar Express” at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 28. “It’s a Wonderful Life” will be screened on 35mm film at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 30. Tickets are $16.50 for adults, $14.50 for seniors and students and $12 for children. The prices include fees. Visit egyptiantheatre.org for more information or to purchase tickets. 5th annual Shop Small Crawl (DeKalb, Kingston, Genoa, Sycamore): Support local businesses throughout DeKalb County on Small Business Saturday, which is Nov. 29. Visit participating locations and get your card punched. For every five punches, guests are entered to win a gift card from one of the participating businesses. The promotion runs from Nov. 28-Dec. 1. Click here for a list of participants. Porch Arrangement Workshop (Sycamore): Blumen Gardens will host this workshop at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 29. The $65 cost includes materials, refreshments and instruction. Click here for more information. Evergreen Wreath Workshop (Sycamore): Blumen Gardens will host this workshop at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 29. The $67 cost includes materials, refreshments and instruction. Click here for more information.

