5 Things to Do: Holiday tours of the Edith Farnsworth House this weekend in Kendall County

- Live music from Shadan Red (Oswego): Fox Valley Winery in Oswego will host young singer-songwriter Shadan Red from 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 29. Click here for more information.
- Edith Farnsworth House Holiday Tours (Plano): Take a tour of the iconic Edith Farnsworth House, decorated for the holidays. Tours are available on select dates through Dec. 28. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.
- Family Movie Day (Oswego): Visit the Oswego Public Library’s Montgomery campus for a free showing of “KPop Demon Hunters” at 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 28 in the meeting room. Click here for more information or to register.
- Gingerbread Drink & Decorate (Oswego): The Oswego Park District will host this adults-only event from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 2 at Fox Valley Winery. Decorate gingerbread while enjoying a “spirited” beverage. Click here for more information.
- Deck the Trees Holiday Walk (Yorkville): Yorkville’s Deck the Trees Holiday Walk opens at Town Square Park (301 N. Bridge St.) Dec. 1 and runs through the new year.
