5 Things to Do: Holiday tours of the Edith Farnsworth House this weekend in Kendall County

Live music from Shadan Red (Oswego): Fox Valley Winery in Oswego will host young singer-songwriter Shadan Red from 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 29. Click here for more information. Edith Farnsworth House Holiday Tours (Plano): Take a tour of the iconic Edith Farnsworth House, decorated for the holidays. Tours are available on select dates through Dec. 28. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets. Family Movie Day (Oswego): Visit the Oswego Public Library’s Montgomery campus for a free showing of “KPop Demon Hunters” at 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 28 in the meeting room. Click here for more information or to register. Gingerbread Drink & Decorate (Oswego): The Oswego Park District will host this adults-only event from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 2 at Fox Valley Winery. Decorate gingerbread while enjoying a “spirited” beverage. Click here for more information. Deck the Trees Holiday Walk (Yorkville): Yorkville’s Deck the Trees Holiday Walk opens at Town Square Park (301 N. Bridge St.) Dec. 1 and runs through the new year.

