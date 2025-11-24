Celebrate the holidays with these special family brunch, dinner events in northern Illinois

Enjoy a holiday breakfast or brunch at one of these events happening in northern Illinois this Christmas season. (File photo) (Morguefile)

One of the best parts of the holiday season is gathering with family and friends around the table to enjoy a delicious meal.

Restaurants around northern Illinois offer a variety of Christmas brunches and dinners that are perfect for your celebration. Indulge in everything from carving stations and custom omelets to bottomless mimosas and seasonal pastries. Here is a list of the must-book holiday brunches to celebrate the season in style.

Breakfast with Santa – Morton Arboretum

The Morton Arboretum in Lisle will host several Breakfast with Santa events in the Gingko Restaurant in the Visitors Center. The first are Nov. 29-30, followed by Saturdays and Sundays in December through Dec. 21, plus Monday, Dec. 22 and Tuesday, Dec. 23. All are from 9-11 a.m. Adults are $62, kids 3-12 are $45. Click here for more information or to make a reservation.

Miracle on First Street Breakfast with Santa – La Salle

Enjoy a breakfast with Santa and Mrs. Claus on Saturday, Dec. 6 in the Auditorium Ballroom. Seatings are available at 8:30 and 9:30 a.m. by reservation. Tickets are $10 per person. Call 815-223-3755 to make a reservation.

Breakfast with Santa at Hotel Arista – Naperville

Celebrate the season with festive family fun at Hotel Arista’s Breakfast with Santa on Sunday, Dec. 7. Seatings are available at 9 and 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. The kids can meet and get their photo taken with Santa. The menu includes chef-crafted seasonal favorites and interactive stations in Che Figata. Adults are $65 and kids 5-12 are $35. Click here for more information or to make a reservation.

Breakfast with Santa at Antigua Mexican Grill – Algonquin

Antigua Mexican Grill will host this year’s Breakfast with Santa in Algonquin, from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 13. The event will have an all-you-can-eat breakfast buffet, plus a bar with mimosas and additional beverages available for purchase. Reservations are required, as the event features banquet-style seating for up to eight people per table. Visit the Facebook page for more information.

Santa Brunches at Cantigny - Wheaton

Cantigny Golf will host Santa brunches from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays from Dec. 6 through Dec. 21. The buffet menu includes breakfast items like Belgian waffles, cinnamon rolls, sausage, Brioche French toast, Italian breakfast strata, and more. The lunch selections include chicken Milanese, beef tenderloin, roasted vegetables and more. The kids menu features mac and cheese, pizza, chicken tenders, and desserts. Santa will be there taking photos with the kids. Adults are $37, kids ages 5-12 are $26, and kids under age 5 are $10. For more information or to make a reservation, click here.

Hotel Baker Breakfast with Santa – St. Charles

The historic Hotel Baker in downtown St. Charles will host their popular Breakfast with Santa events on Sundays, Nov. 30 and Dec. 7 and 14. Enjoy a gourmet brunch buffet in a beautiful setting overlooking the Fox River. Call 630-584-2100 to make a reservation. hotelbaker.com

Holly Jolly Gingerbread Party at Brookfield Zoo

Decorate gingerbread houses, create your own ornaments, and enjoy a delicious brunch at the Zoo! The Brookfield Zoo’s Holly Jolly Gingerbread Party is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 6. The brunch will have traditional favorites, as well as hot cocoa for the kids and Bloody Marys and mimosas for the adults. Santa will make a special appearance, as will the Zoo’s ambassador animals. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit the Zoo’s website.

Holiday Brunch with Santa at Camp Aramoni – Tonica

Celebrate the holidays at Camp Aramoni’s fourth annual Holiday Brunch on Sunday, Dec. 14. Enjoy a delicious themed menu from Chef Carson Barger, and try one of Camp Aramoni’s famous Bloody Marys, mimosas and nonalcoholic beverages. Seatings are available for 9, 10:15, and 11:30 a.m., and 12:45 and 2 p.m. Call 815-224-7333 or email info@camparamoni.com. Reservations are required. Camp Aramoni is located at 809 N. 2199th Road, Tonica. Click here for more information or to make a reservation.

Hank’s Whobilation Brunch Buffet & Brunch with Santa – Ottawa

Hank’s Farm in Ottawa is hosting the festive “Grinch”-themed holiday brunch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 7. Families are encouraged to wear costumes for a “Grinchy” photo opportunity. Brunch with Santa is set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 21. The regular menu is not available for brunches. Call 815-433-2540 to make a reservation. Visit hanksfarm.com for more information.

Lucille Restaurant at Drury Lane – Oak Brook

Enjoy an elegant brunch with Santa at Lucille at Drury Lane Theatre in Oakbrook Terrace at 10 a.m. Sundays beginning Nov. 30 through Dec. 21. The full buffet menu includes fresh fruit and breakfast items like omelettes, eggs Benedict, creme brulee French toast, crepes, waffles and more; a carving station featuring roast turkey, prime rib and ham; and soups, salads, desserts, and much more. Families can mingle with Santa while live music plays in the background. Tickets are $100 for adults and $30 for kids 5-12.

Lucille also offers several Breakfast with Santa events at 10 a.m. Friday and Saturday mornings from Nov. 28 through Dec. 20, and on Monday, Dec. 22. Adults are $50 and kids 5-12 are $30. The menu includes made-to-order omelettes and breakfast tacos, fresh fruit, French toast sticks, mini pancakes, made-to-order waffles and donuts, and much more.

For more information on these events or to make a reservation, visit lucillerestaurant.com/holiday-events.

Dinner with Santa at Brookfield Zoo

The most sought-after experience with Santa returns to Brookfield Zoo Chicago! Dinner with Santa includes access to explore the Zoo’s illuminated grounds coupled with lasting memories with loved ones and a delicious holiday buffet—including a carving station, vegetarian options and an assortment of tempting treats. Reservations must be made in advance for 3:30 and 5:30 p.m. seatings at the Zoo’s Discovery Center. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit the Zoo’s website.

Breakfast with Santa at Starved Rock Lodge – Oglesby

Santa will be accompanied by the Grinch at this festive holiday breakfast from 8:30-10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 13 at Starved Rock Lodge in Oglesby. After a delicious buffet breakfast, kids can make an ornament and decorate a cookie. Adults are $20, kids ages 4-10 are $15 and kids ages 4 and under are $5. Call 815-220-7386 to make a reservation. Click here for more information.