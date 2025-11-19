5 things to do in McHenry County: ‘It’s a Wonderful Christmas Carol,’ singer/songwriter Howie Day in McHenry

- “It’s a Wonderful Christmas Carol” (Woodstock): Catch Theatre 121’s production of this new original holiday play. The show runs on select evenings through Nov. 30 at the Woodstock Opera House. Visit woodstockoperahouse.com for more information or to purchase tickets.
- “A Cripple Creek Christmas Carol” (Crystal Lake): Raue Center School of the Arts presents a fresh take on the Charles Dickens classic holiday tale. Shows are on select nights from Nov. 21-Dec. 7. Tickets are $34 for adults and $19 for students. Visit rauecenter.org for more information or to purchase tickets.
- Arctic Winter Bar (Port Barrington): Broken Oar Marina’s heated outdoor barn and lounge pop-up bar returns on Nov. 21 and continues through January. The bar will have craft cocktails, seasonal martinis, iced shots and more. Visit brokenoar.com for more information.
- Singer/songwriter Howie Day (McHenry): Howie Day, known for his hit single “Collide,” will perform at The Vixen McHenry Friday, Nov. 21. This is an all-ages show. Tickets start at $25. Visit vixenmchenry.com for more information or to purchase tickets.
- Cocoa Crawl & Living Windows event (McHenry): Stroll through the shops of downtown McHenry while sipping cocoa and enjoying treats from 4:30-7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 21. Visit the McHenry Area Chamber of Commerce’s website for more information.
