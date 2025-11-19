5 things to do in DeKalb County: Moonlight Magic in Sycamore, Holiday Makers Market and more this weekend

- Moonlight Magic (Sycamore): Downtown storefronts will come alive from 6-8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 21 with local arts, theater and dance groups. Stores will stay open late for the event, offering exclusive holiday sales. Visit discoversycamore.com for more information.
- Authentic Unlimited Band (Sandwich): Authentic Unlimited Band is an innovative bluegrass band that will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 22 at the Sandwich Opera House. Tickets start at $35. Visit sandwichoperahouse.org for more information.
- “Secrets Lie Beyond” (DeKalb): Lightbeam Players will present this new original musical production at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 22 at the DeKalb Public Library. This event is free and recommended for children over 8 years old. Visit dkpl.org for more information.
- Holiday Artist & Makers Market (Sycamore): Blumen Gardens in Sycamore will host the market from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 23. Both indoor and outdoor spaces will be filled with lights, local artists and crafters and the wam scent of greenery. Admission is free. Visit blumengardens.com for more information.
- NIU School of Theatre & Dance Fall Concert (DeKalb): Talented performers at NIU’s School of Theatre & Dance present their annual Fall Concert with four performances Thursday, Nov. 20-Sunday, Nov. 23 at the O’Connell Theatre in the Stevens Building. Tickets are $20 for adults, $18 for seniors and NIU staff and free for NIU students. Click here for more information.
