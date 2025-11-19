Shaw Local

5 things to do in DeKalb County: Moonlight Magic in Sycamore, Holiday Makers Market and more this weekend

Elianna Oleksyn, (left) 15, Maddy Shannon, 16, and Regan DeBarba, (right) 16, from the Beth Fowler School of Dance, perform in a store window Friday, Nov. 22, 2024, during Moonlight Magic in downtown Sycamore.

Elianna Oleksyn, (left) 15, Maddy Shannon, 16, and Regan DeBarba, (right) 16, from the Beth Fowler School of Dance, perform in a store window Friday, Nov. 22, 2024, during Moonlight Magic in downtown Sycamore. (Mark Busch)

  1. Moonlight Magic (Sycamore): Downtown storefronts will come alive from 6-8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 21 with local arts, theater and dance groups. Stores will stay open late for the event, offering exclusive holiday sales. Visit discoversycamore.com for more information.
  2. Authentic Unlimited Band (Sandwich): Authentic Unlimited Band is an innovative bluegrass band that will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 22 at the Sandwich Opera House. Tickets start at $35. Visit sandwichoperahouse.org for more information.
  3. “Secrets Lie Beyond” (DeKalb): Lightbeam Players will present this new original musical production at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 22 at the DeKalb Public Library. This event is free and recommended for children over 8 years old. Visit dkpl.org for more information.
  4. Holiday Artist & Makers Market (Sycamore): Blumen Gardens in Sycamore will host the market from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 23. Both indoor and outdoor spaces will be filled with lights, local artists and crafters and the wam scent of greenery. Admission is free. Visit blumengardens.com for more information.
  5. NIU School of Theatre & Dance Fall Concert (DeKalb): Talented performers at NIU’s School of Theatre & Dance present their annual Fall Concert with four performances Thursday, Nov. 20-Sunday, Nov. 23 at the O’Connell Theatre in the Stevens Building. Tickets are $20 for adults, $18 for seniors and NIU staff and free for NIU students. Click here for more information.

