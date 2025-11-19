Shaw Local

5 Things to Do: Hometown Holidays in Rock Falls

The Love Light Tree is lit up for the first time on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023, in RW&B Park in Rock Falls as part of the Hometown Holidays celebration.

  1. Hometown Holidays Christmas Walk (Rock Falls): The holiday season kicks off in Rock Falls with this beloved annual event from 5-8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 21. Enjoy horse-drawn carriage rides, a visit with Santa, petting zoo, live performances and more in uptown Rock Falls. Events continue throughout the weekend. Visit the Facebook page for more information.
  2. Twin City Farmers Market (Sterling): The indoor farmers market continues all year long, from 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday in the historic Twin City Produce building.
  3. “Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!” Youth Edition (Dixon): The Dixon Historic Theatre will host performances of this musical Nov. 21-23. This is a one-hour adaptation of the beloved musical, perfect for younger performers. Visit dixontheatre.com for tickets and more information.
  4. “Shades of Hunks” (Dixon): It’s the ultimate ladies’ night out at Mad Water Saloon on Wednesday, Nov. 26, as Shades of Hunks will perform. Doors open at 6 p.m. Visit Mad Water Saloon’s Facebook page for more information.
  5. Country Line Dancing and Lessons (Dixon): Mad Water Saloon in Dixon hosts country line dancing and lessons from 5:30-8:30 p.m. every Monday. The cost is $2. Children are welcome until 8 p.m. Visit madwatersaloon.com for more information.

