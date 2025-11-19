5 Things to Do: Hometown Holidays in Rock Falls

- Hometown Holidays Christmas Walk (Rock Falls): The holiday season kicks off in Rock Falls with this beloved annual event from 5-8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 21. Enjoy horse-drawn carriage rides, a visit with Santa, petting zoo, live performances and more in uptown Rock Falls. Events continue throughout the weekend. Visit the Facebook page for more information.
- Twin City Farmers Market (Sterling): The indoor farmers market continues all year long, from 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday in the historic Twin City Produce building.
- “Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!” Youth Edition (Dixon): The Dixon Historic Theatre will host performances of this musical Nov. 21-23. This is a one-hour adaptation of the beloved musical, perfect for younger performers. Visit dixontheatre.com for tickets and more information.
- “Shades of Hunks” (Dixon): It’s the ultimate ladies’ night out at Mad Water Saloon on Wednesday, Nov. 26, as Shades of Hunks will perform. Doors open at 6 p.m. Visit Mad Water Saloon’s Facebook page for more information.
- Country Line Dancing and Lessons (Dixon): Mad Water Saloon in Dixon hosts country line dancing and lessons from 5:30-8:30 p.m. every Monday. The cost is $2. Children are welcome until 8 p.m. Visit madwatersaloon.com for more information.
