Prime Cut Restaurant & Wine Bar opens in Geneva Commons

The Geneva Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting celebration Oct. 23, 2025 for Prime Cut in Geneva Commons. General manager Suzanna Mack cut the ribbon, held by owner Joseph Nam and Geneva Chamber Board Chair Michael Olson. Geneva Mayor Kevin Burns, as well as Geneva Chamber staff and ambassadors, joined in the celebration. (Photo provided by Geneva Chamber of Commerce. )

Prime Cut Restaurant & Wine Bar is now open in Geneva Commons.

The Geneva Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting for the restaurant, located at 1322 Commons Drive, on Thursday Oct. 23.

According to a news release from the Geneva Chamber, Prime Cut is a contemporary restaurant that focuses on making exceptional foods by scratch. The dishes are thoughtfully curated to showcase the best flavors of each season, ensuring a delightful dining experience.

Menu Highlights:

Starters include French onion soup, baked goat cheese, wagyu meatballs, Maryland crab cakes and more; small plates include mini seafood tower, crostini goat cheese & fig, chicken kebabs and more. Entrees include surf & turf, steaks, pasta, prime rib, fresh seafood, a raw bar and much more.

Prime Cut is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day.

For more information about Prime Cut or to make a reservation, visit primecutrestaurant.net.