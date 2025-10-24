Prime Cut Restaurant & Wine Bar opens in Geneva Commons

Prime Cut Restaurant & Wine Bar is now open in Geneva Commons.
The Geneva Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting for the restaurant, located at 1322 Commons Drive, on Thursday Oct. 23.
According to a news release from the Geneva Chamber, Prime Cut is a contemporary restaurant that focuses on making exceptional foods by scratch. The dishes are thoughtfully curated to showcase the best flavors of each season, ensuring a delightful dining experience.
Menu Highlights:
Starters include French onion soup, baked goat cheese, wagyu meatballs, Maryland crab cakes and more; small plates include mini seafood tower, crostini goat cheese & fig, chicken kebabs and more. Entrees include surf & turf, steaks, pasta, prime rib, fresh seafood, a raw bar and much more.
Prime Cut is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day.
For more information about Prime Cut or to make a reservation, visit primecutrestaurant.net.