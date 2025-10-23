Woodstock’s first permanent roundabout sculpture to be dedicated Nov. 15

Installation of “Whorled”, Woodstock’s first permanent roundabout sculpture by local artist Bobby Joe Scribner, is set to begin at the Lake Avenue/South Street/Madison Street roundabout, with completion expected by the end of October. (Photo provided by the City of Woodstock )

Installation of “Whorled”, Woodstock’s first permanent roundabout sculpture by local artist Bobby Joe Scribner, is set to begin at the Lake Avenue/South Street/Madison Street roundabout, with completion expected by the end of October.

The 16-foot tree-like sculpture symbolizes creativity, growth and Woodstock’s deep connection to the natural environment, according to a news release from the city.

A public dedication and ribbon cutting ceremony will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 15, following completion of landscaping and site enhancements. Remarks will be shared by artist Bobby Joe Scribner, Art4Woodstock founding member Kim Keefe and Mayor Mike Turner.

“We’ve formed Art4Woodstock to create a movement in public art in the Woodstock area,” Keefe said in the news release.” I’m thrilled that our first endeavor promotes peace, happiness, strong foundations and cohesion with the community in the form of ‘Whorled’.”

Commissioned through a collaboration between the Woodstock Arts Commission and Art4Woodstock, the project has been years in the making and reflects the community’s commitment to enhancing Woodstock’s gateways and public spaces through thought-provoking art.

“'Whorled’ will be a stunning new landmark that welcomes residents and visitors while celebrating the spirit of Woodstock,” Turner said in the release. “This project truly embodies the community’s creative energy and collaborative spirit.”

The installation of “Whorled” marks a significant milestone in Woodstock’s public art initiatives and enduring commitment to creativity and beautification, according to the release.

Scribner is a Woodstock-based sculptor known for creating large-scale metal works inspired by nature and community. His designs explore the intersection of organic forms and industrial materials, blending strength and beauty in expressive, dynamic ways, according to the release.

For more information about the Woodstock Arts Commission, click here.