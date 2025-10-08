5 things to do in DeKalb County: Witches Night Out in Sycamore, Sunday at Sandwich Antique Market

- Witches Night Out (Sycamore): Grab your friends for a fun, Halloween-themed shopping experience in downtown Sycamore from 4-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 9. Click here for more information.
- Sunday at Sandwich Antique Market (Sandwich): Shop for treasures, vintage items and more at this antique market from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 12 at the Sandwich Fairgrounds. Visit sundayatsandwich.com for more information.
- Creepy Campfire (Sycamore): Creepy Campfire returns for a third year of ghost stories, fun and s’mores from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 10 at the Good Tymes Shelter. This is for adults only. Click here for more information.
- “The Lost Boys” movie screening (DeKalb): The Egyptian Theatre in downtown DeKalb is showing the classic horror film “The Lost Boys” at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 14. Click here for more information.
- “The Great Gatsby” Ballet (DeKalb): A fun ballet performance of the classic novel “The Great Gatsby” at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 15 at the Egyptian Theatre in downtown DeKalb. Click here for more information.
The Scene