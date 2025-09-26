Owners of Gia Mia, moto imōto bring variety of restaurants to St. Charles, Geneva

Chef Mike Bomberger helps create spaces "people want to return to," inspired by his travels. (Locked In Photography )

Bringing people together through food and atmosphere is the goal behind each of BG Hospitality Group’s restaurants.

“Whether it’s a rustic Italian trattoria, a sleek Pan-Asian lounge or a vibrant wood-fired kitchen, we create places that feel familiar yet exciting — places people want to return to,” said Chef Mike Bomberger. “Much of that inspiration comes from my travels, my family and the deep relationships we’ve built within each community we serve.”

Many of the restaurants under BG Hospitality Group are Italian-inspired, rooted in simplicity, quality ingredients and the joy of sharing a meal.

House-made pastas are a delicious feat, proving that BG Hospitality knows how to create a menu worth remembering. (Locked In Photography)

“Italian cuisine is timeless. What I love about it is how versatile and emotional it can be,” Chef Mike said. “Though they share a culinary heritage, each restaurant has its own identity shaped by location, menu and guest experience.”

Gia Mia, with seven locations including Geneva and St. Charles, is known for its wood-fired Neapolitan pizzas. Fresh mozzarella made in-house, handcrafted small plates, chef-curated pastas and award-winning salads — recognized by the community for their bold flavors and fresh combinations — round out the menu.

“With a focus on approachable sophistication, Gia Mia is a go-to destination for everything from a casual or business lunch to a memorable date night or special evening out with family,” Chef Mike said. “Whether you’re celebrating or just craving something delicious, Gia Mia delivers big flavor in a warm, social setting.”

Many of BG Hospitality Group's restaurants are Italian-inspired though they each have a strong individual identity. (Locked In Photography)

Livia Italian Eatery in Geneva blends comfort with elegance, perfect for brunch, date nights or dinner with friends. Guests can enjoy housemade pastas such as the Pasta Livia with garganelli pasta, roasted red pepper, Parmesan cream chicken, basil, mushrooms and spinach. Livia also serves hand-cut steaks and New Zealand lamb chops.

The signature Roman-style pizza at Ella’s Italian Pub — with three locations including Geneva — is hand-crafted using a 72-hour fermentation process and a double-bake method that delivers a light, crispy, crave-worthy crust. The house pizza features extra-virgin olive oil, fine herbs, garlic, a house blend of cheeses, housemade mozzarella, ricotta, Parmesan, zucchini, hot honey and lemon oil.

“With a playful pub-inspired menu, Ella’s brings modern Italian flavor into a fun, welcoming setting perfect for families, date nights and casual hangouts,” Chef Mike said.

For a cozy dinner or a relaxed night out, Fire+Wine delivers. With two locations and a third planned for next year in St. Charles, Fire+Wine is where wood-fired cooking meets elevated comfort. The open kitchen adds energy to the warm, intimate space.

Signature pizzas and handcrafted pastas are highlights, along with globally inspired dishes such as Harry’s Beef Carpaccio “just like in Venice, Italy” and Scottish salmon served with spinach, fingerling potatoes and capers in a lemon butter sauce and 10-year balsamic. The menu pairs bold, approachable flavors with a curated wine list and inventive cocktails.

When diners want something different, moto imōto in St. Charles offers Pan-Asian cuisine. Drawing from Japanese, Thai, Korean and Chinese influences, the menu features signature and classic rolls, poke bowls and Moto favorites like Korean fried chicken.

“moto imōto was our opportunity to create something bold and unexpected — a modern Pan-Asian concept that reflects the balance, intensity and artistry of Asian cuisines,” Chef Mike said. “The idea was to create a place where the food is exciting, the drinks are inventive, and the vibe is unlike anything else in the area.”

Whether it’s a group of friends meeting over a wood-fired pizza or a couple enjoying date night while sharing chicken lettuce wraps, they’ll be served by a staff focused on providing the best guest experience.

“From the moment someone walks in the door to the final bite, every detail matters — the ambiance, the service, the plating, the lighting, the energy,” Chef Mike said.

To achieve that level of service, Chef Mike is hands-on — from training the team to getting to know guests to tasting and tweaking every menu.

“That level of care shows. People come back not just for the food, but because they feel something when they’re with us,” he said.

Memorable dining experiences are not the only thing BG Hospitality Group strives to serve. Dedicated to being an active part of the communities they serve, the group has built partnerships with organizations including CASA Kane County, Cal’s Angels, LivingWell Cancer Resource Center, Project Mobility and Tuskegee NEXT Foundation.

“Many of our partnerships have grown naturally over the years, often sparked by a conversation with a guest or a cause introduced by a team member,” Chef Mike said.

BG Hospitality Group also works with local nonprofits and schools, from hosting dining nights where a percentage of sales goes back to the organization to donating gift cards, dinner packages and special experiences for silent auctions and fundraising events. In addition, educators receive a 10% discount year-round as a thank-you for their role in the community.

“These relationships are rooted in respect and shared values, and we’re honored to be part of the good work happening around us,” Chef Mike said.

Looking toward the future, BG Hospitality Group continues to grow, with plans to open a Fire+Wine location in St. Charles in November. Other goals include expanding culinary programs, launching private-label wines and extending gift card partnerships with national retailers such as Costco to help new guests discover their brands.

“Behind the scenes, we’re investing in team development, leadership training and community partnerships that make our success sustainable,” Chef Mike said.