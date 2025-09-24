5 things to do in McHenry County: Johnny Appleseed Festival in Crystal Lake

- Johnny Appleseed Festival: On Saturday, Sept. 27, downtown Crystal Lake will host this festival with live performances, food and family-friendly activities. The event is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Williams Street. The Taste of Downtown runs until 8 p.m. on Brink Street. Visit downtowncl.org/johnny-festival for more information.
- Van Halen Tribute Concert: On Saturday, Sept. 27, you can see Fan Halen, a tribute to the rock band Van Halen, perform at the Raue Center for the Arts. Visit rauecenter.org for more information.
- Farmers’ Market: The Downtown Crystal Lake Farmers Market holds its last market day of the season on Saturday, Sept. 27 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Visit downtowncl.org/farmers-market for more information.
- “Wicked:” A movie sing-a-long: The Woodstock Opera House will host a screening of “Wicked” from 7-9 p.m. where guests can sing along with the music. Click here for more information.
- Stade’s Farm & Market Fall Festival: This popular festival continues its weekend run, offering a corn maze, pumpkin picking, a petting zoo and hayrides. The festival is open on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. Visit stadesfarmandmarket.com for more information.
The Scene