5 things to do in McHenry County: Johnny Appleseed Festival in Crystal Lake

Mums glow in the sun during the Johnny Appleseed Festival in Crystal Lake Saturday.

Mums glow in the sun during the Johnny Appleseed Festival in Crystal Lake Saturday. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

  1. Johnny Appleseed Festival: On Saturday, Sept. 27, downtown Crystal Lake will host this festival with live performances, food and family-friendly activities. The event is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Williams Street. The Taste of Downtown runs until 8 p.m. on Brink Street. Visit downtowncl.org/johnny-festival for more information.
  2. Van Halen Tribute Concert: On Saturday, Sept. 27, you can see Fan Halen, a tribute to the rock band Van Halen, perform at the Raue Center for the Arts. Visit rauecenter.org for more information.
  3. Farmers’ Market: The Downtown Crystal Lake Farmers Market holds its last market day of the season on Saturday, Sept. 27 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Visit downtowncl.org/farmers-market for more information.
  4. “Wicked:” A movie sing-a-long: The Woodstock Opera House will host a screening of “Wicked” from 7-9 p.m. where guests can sing along with the music. Click here for more information.
  5. Stade’s Farm & Market Fall Festival: This popular festival continues its weekend run, offering a corn maze, pumpkin picking, a petting zoo and hayrides. The festival is open on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. Visit stadesfarmandmarket.com for more information.
