5 Things to Do: Jalopy Fest, apple picking at Woody’s Orchard

- Jalopy Fest at Kendall County Fairgrounds: Rev up for classic cars, swap meets, dirt drags, live country music with Brad Jackson and more fun under the open sky Friday & Saturday, Sept. 12–13. Visit the Facebook page for more information.
- “Pitch Perfect” Trivia at Pinz in Yorkville: How well do you know the movie “Pitch Perfect?” Have fun with friends at this trivia night, featuring themed cocktails, mocktails and food specials. Visit pinzyorkville.com for more information.
- History Lecture: The Fox River Trolleys: On Saturday, Sept. 13, the Little White School Museum in Oswego will present a program featuring Doug Rundell, a volunteer at the Fox River Trolley Museum in South Elgin, who will cover the history of some lines that served Chicago and one line that served the Fox River Valley as far south as Yorkville. The events is from 11 a.m. to noon. Visit littlewhiteschoolmuseum.org for more information.
- Pick apples at Woody’s Orchard: Visit Woody’s Orchard in Plano for an afternoon of family fall fun this weekend. A variety of apples are available, as are a number of attractions. Visit woodysorchard.com for more information.
- Kayak on the Marge Cline Whitewater Course: Located in downtown Yorkville, this man-made course is ideal for kayakers and paddlers. Click here for more information about the course and access points.
The Scene