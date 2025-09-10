5 Things to Do: Downers Grove Oktoberfest, ancient Japanese art in Glen Ellyn and more

- Oktoberfest in Downers Grove: Celebrate Oktoberfest with live music, beer and food in downtown Downers Grove on Friday, Sept. 12 and Saturday, Sept. 13. Grammy Award-winning band The Gipsy Kings will perform Friday night. Visit dgoktoberfest.org for more information.
- Glendale Heights Oktoberfest: This multi-day festival continues every day beginning at 5 p.m. (noon on weekends) through Sept. 21 at Camera Park, offering traditional German food, music and beer. Visit glendaleheightsoktoberfest.com for more information.
- “Dial M for Murder” at Drury Lane Theatre: This classic play runs throughout the week at the Drury Lane Theatre in Oakbrook Terrace. Tickets are available for this weekend’s performances. Click here for more information or to buy tickets.
- “Hokusai & Ukiyo-e: The Floating World”: The McAninch Arts Center at College of DuPage in Glen Ellyn is running this art exhibition through Sept. 21. The exhibit brings 17th-century Japan to life through meticulously crafted recreations, immersive experiences, hands-on activities and historical exhibits. Visit atthemac.org/events/hokusai for more information.
- WDCB Jazz Thursdays (Wheaton): Relax to live jazz from Meghan Stagl Duo in an intimate setting at Adelle’s Fine American Restaurant from 6-9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 11. Click here for more information.
The Scene