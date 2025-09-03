Douglas Dalrymple artwork showcased at Utica Welcome Center

Starved Rock Country has long been a hub for local and visiting artists, with the region’s picturesque landscape inspiring generations of painters, sculptors, photographers and poets.

Now, a revolving selection of works by some of the region’s acclaimed artists will be on display at Utica’s Starved Rock Country Welcome Center (248 W. Canal St.) – located just minutes away from the gates of Starved Rock State Park.

This series of free to visit, pop-up exhibits has been made possible through a partnership between Heritage Corridor Destinations and NCIARTworks, and will showcase the work of both local and regional artists at this popular tourist information center and Illinois product-themed gift shop.

“The partnership we’ve established with NCIARTworks is a valuable addition to the Starved Rock Country Welcome Center,” said Robert Navarro, president and CEO of Heritage Corridor Destinations. “By featuring regional artists alongside our existing Illinois Made products, we’re enhancing our efforts to promote and celebrate the culture, talent, and creativity of the region.”

The first featured artist in this collaboration is Douglas Dalrymple, a Chicago-based painter known for his expressive works in oil and watercolor. A variety of Dalrymple’s pieces now are on display and available to buy at the Welcome Center through Sept. 17.

“My journey from crayon-wielding tot to IT executive and back to the embrace of brushes and pixels is a testament to life’s unpredictable beauty. While my right hand may have led me to art, it’s the left turns in life that have enriched my palette,” Dalrymple saidin his artist statement. “In each piece of my artwork, you may find a satirical ode, a self-effacing chuckle, and an occasional subtle reflection on the human experience. Through vibrant hues and playful subjects, I endeavor to bring a smile, provoke thought, or simply offer a whimsical escape from the daily grind.”

Starved Rock Country Welcome Center & Illinois Made Gift Shoppe, located just a short walk from Utica's downtown Mill Street, features a wide array of Illinois-made gift items. Photo provided by Heritage Corridor Destinations

The Starved Rock Country Welcome Center and NCIARTworks will be hosting an artist’s reception for this exhibit from 4-6 p.m. Sept. 5. The exhibit at the Starved Rock Country Welcome Center is a preview of the Dalrymple Solo Exhibit at NCIARTworks, which is set to open on Sept. 12.

Located a block away from Utica’s bustling downtown Mill Street, The Starved Rock Country Welcome Center and Illinois Made Gift Shoppe is the perfect first stop before you start exploring nearby Starved Rock State Park. Managed by Heritage Corridor Destinations, the shop features a curated section of items made by Illinois Makers and Artisans – perfect for souvenirs or any gift-giving occasion. Inside, you’ll find beautiful artisan-made walking sticks, pottery and greeting cards, all made in Illinois or celebrating the region.

From children’s toys to New York Times best-selling accounts of local history, there’s no shortage of unique items in store for you at this exciting new addition to downtown Utica. In addition to the great items, you’ll find all the useful brochures, maps and guide books you need to plan your stay in the Starved Rock Country area.

Based around three central pillars, Artistic Collaboration, Educational Outreach, and Arts Space Development, North Central Illinois ARTworks (located at 408 5th St., Peru) is fostering communication between artists, arts organizations, and arts educators through a regional arts calendar, arts directory, public round table discussions, seminars and workshops. NCI Artworks also hosts regular gallery shows, artist talks and coordinates public art projects throughout the community. For more information on upcoming arts events in the area, be sure to follow NCI Artworks on social media.

This ongoing partnership between these two organizations not only offers a platform for local artists but also enriches the visitor experience at one of the area’s key tourism hubs – blending art, culture, and community in the heart of Starved Rock Country.