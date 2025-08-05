5 Things to Do: Free concerts, Mendota Sweet Corn Festival and more!

- Down on Main Summer Street Concert (Princeton): On Friday, Aug. 8, enjoy a free concert from 6 to 9 p.m. on Main Street in downtown Princeton. The band playing is a Billy Joel and Elton John tribute act called “Face 2 Face.”
- Music in the Park (Ottawa): On Saturday, August 9 from 6 to 8 p.m., enjoy live music at Washington Square Park. Bring a lawn chair or blanket and enjoy the smooth sounds in the heart of downtown. Quentin Flagg is the performer.
- Starved Rock Land and Water Cruise: On Friday, Aug. 8 and Wednesday, Aug. 13 take a narrated trolley tour followed by a scenic riverboat cruise along the Illinois River. The tour includes lunch and a guided tour of the park’s history and legends. Click here for more information.
- Wednesday Night Live at Camp Aramoni (Tonica): On Wednesday, Aug. 13, Camp Aramoni is the place to be. Enjoy delicious appetizers, salads and pizzas, all paired with live music and drinks from 5 to 10 p.m. There is no cover charge.
- Mendota Sweet Corn Festival (Mendota): Mendota’s Sweet Corn Festival runs from Thursday, Aug. 7 to Sunday, Aug. 10. The festival will have a parade, a carnival, live music and free sweet corn. sweetcornfestival.com
