5 Things to Do: Great Midwest Train Show, Summer Daze Festival in DuPage County

- Attend the Great Midwest Train Show (Wheaton): On Sunday, Aug. 3, head to the DuPage County Fairgrounds for this large train show, which runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. More than 110 exhibitors from around the country will be on site, with operating train tables on exhibit. Click here for more information.
- Enjoy Live Music in the Beer Garden at Cantigny Park (Wheaton): On Thursday, July 31, Cantigny Park will have live music in their beer garden from Rozzie & Brian Duo at 5:30 p.m. Food and drink will be available for purchase. Relax in an Adirondack chair on the patio. Click here for more information.
- Experience “Hokusai and Ukiyo-e: The Floating World” at the Cleve Carney Museum of Art (College of DuPage, Glen Ellyn): This exhibition brings 17th-century Japan to life with original works by Hokusai and Hiroshige, as well as immersive experiences and hands-on activities. Click here for more information.
- Catch a Wheaton Municipal Band Concert (Wheaton): The Wheaton Municipal Band continues its summer concert series through Aug. 7 at 7:30 p.m. at Memorial Park in downtown Wheaton. On July 31st, guest conductor Alfred Watkins will lead the band. Visit wheatonmunicipalband.org for more information.
- Summer Daze Festival (Warrenville): This community event takes place on Friday, Aug. 1 and Saturday, Aug. 2 at the Warrenville City Hall Complex. Enjoy live music, beer and wine, food vendors, business booths and activities for the whole family. Click here for a schedule and more information.
The Scene