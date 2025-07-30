July 30, 2025
5 Things to Do: Great Midwest Train Show, Summer Daze Festival in DuPage County

By 5 Things to Do in DuPage and Cook Counties
An HO-gauge train cruises the tracks on the main stage during the Great Midwest Train Show at the DuPage County Fairgrounds Sunday.

Patrick Kunzer for the Daily Herald An HO-gauge train cruises the tracks on the main stage during a previous Great Midwest Train Show at the DuPage County Fairgrounds. (Patrick Kunzer for the Daily Herald/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

  1. Attend the Great Midwest Train Show (Wheaton): On Sunday, Aug. 3, head to the DuPage County Fairgrounds for this large train show, which runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. More than 110 exhibitors from around the country will be on site, with operating train tables on exhibit. Click here for more information.
  2. Enjoy Live Music in the Beer Garden at Cantigny Park (Wheaton): On Thursday, July 31, Cantigny Park will have live music in their beer garden from Rozzie & Brian Duo at 5:30 p.m. Food and drink will be available for purchase. Relax in an Adirondack chair on the patio. Click here for more information.
  3. Experience “Hokusai and Ukiyo-e: The Floating World” at the Cleve Carney Museum of Art (College of DuPage, Glen Ellyn): This exhibition brings 17th-century Japan to life with original works by Hokusai and Hiroshige, as well as immersive experiences and hands-on activities. Click here for more information.
  4. Catch a Wheaton Municipal Band Concert (Wheaton): The Wheaton Municipal Band continues its summer concert series through Aug. 7 at 7:30 p.m. at Memorial Park in downtown Wheaton. On July 31st, guest conductor Alfred Watkins will lead the band. Visit wheatonmunicipalband.org for more information.
  5. Summer Daze Festival (Warrenville): This community event takes place on Friday, Aug. 1 and Saturday, Aug. 2 at the Warrenville City Hall Complex. Enjoy live music, beer and wine, food vendors, business booths and activities for the whole family. Click here for a schedule and more information.
