Unique boutiques make downtown Joliet a shopping destination

If you’re looking for on-trend boutiques, sprawling indoor shopping centers and award-winning artisan makers, be sure to plan some time to visit Joliet’s exciting and eclectic selection of shops.

All located just a few miles off Route 66, you’ll be sure to find some items to commemorate your trip along The First Hundred Miles.

Audiophil’s Records

76 N Chicago St., Joliet

AudiophilsRecords.com

Located in downtown Joliet, near the Rialto Square Theatre, you’ll find an independent record store, built on a family’s passion for music. At Audiophil’s you’ll be greeted by friendly and knowledgeable clerks who can help you find the vinyl you’ve been hunting for, or even help you discover a few new favorite records. Flip through boxes of diligently organized LPs, 45s and cassettes and sample your purchases at the in-shop stereo before settling on your purchases. Looking to sell your collection, Audiophil’s is always looking for new stock for the store! For more information, visit audiophilsrecords.com

The Juncture

114 E. Jefferson St., Apt. A, Joliet

TheJunctureVintage.com

Looking for that perfect vintage T-shirt to add to your wardrobe? The Juncture is keeping thousands of pieces of on-trend vintage apparel out of landfills and giving them a second life in their new downtown Joliet storefront, located directly across from the Joliet Slammers stadium. Inside The Juncture you’ll find unisex racks lined with shirts and sweaters from the 1980s and ’90s, ranging from lightly worn to new old stock. Founded by twin brothers Adam and Zach McDowell, along with childhood friend James Cosentino, this store is rooted in the trio’s shared love of fashion and recycling, creating a destination along the I&M Canal for fans of vintage apparel and design.

Colibrí The Hummingbird Oases

215 N. Chicago St., Joliet

ColibritheHummingbirdOases.com

Discover a sanctuary where mind, body, and spirit unite, offering a myriad of metaphysical treasures. Immerse yourself in a world of enlightenment through our mystical supply store, where each item holds the energy of the cosmos. Experience divine guidance with our expert tarot and astrology readings. Embrace the healing touch of Reiki, restoring balance and harmony within. Explore the boundless offerings that await you at Colibri – a place where inner peace blossoms.

The Strange and Unusual Gallery in Downtown Joliet (Gary Middendorf/Gary Middendorf)

The Strange & Unusual Gallery

34 W. Clinton St., Joliet

StrangeAndUnusualGallery.com

Step into the Strange & Unusual Gallery – where the weird, the wonderful and the one-of-a-kind come to life in the heart of Joliet. Dare to explore the art that defies the ordinary! The Strange & Unusual Gallery is a grassroots, independent, artist-owned gallery featuring emerging, underground and mind-blowing local artists in all mediums.

Internode Greenery & Home is one of the many charming small businesses located along The First Hundred Miles of Route 66. Photo provided by Heritage Corridor Destinations

Internode Greenery & Home

81 N. Chicago, St., Joliet

TheInternode.com

Nestled in the vibrant streets of downtown, Internode Greenery & Home is a lush retreat for plant lovers and curious shoppers alike. This charming boutique offers a carefully curated selection of houseplants, succulents, and botanical décor, making it the perfect stop for anyone looking to add a touch of nature to their space. The friendly staff is always ready with expert tips to help your greenery thrive. Beyond plants, you’ll find stylish pots, unique gifts, and plant-care essentials that make bringing the outdoors in easier than ever.

Prison City Vintage

72 N. Chicago St., Joliet

PrisonCityVintage.com

Prison City Vintage, located in downtown Joliet, is the go-to spot for curated vintage finds. Specializing in everything from classic denim to retro graphic tees and accessories, this local shop offers a mix of nostalgia and style. Whether you’re on the hunt for unique streetwear or standout collectibles, you’ll find pieces that make a statement. With a laid-back vibe and a well-edited selection, Prison City Vintage is a must-see for anyone who appreciates timeless fashion.