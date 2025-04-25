The Comedy Vault brings national comedians to Batavia in May

Comedian Jeff Dye will perform five shows May 29-31. (Image provided by The Comedy Vault )

The Comedy Vault in Batavia has a stellar lineup of comedy in May, including national touring comedians who’ve appeared on shows like “America’s Got Talent,” “The Tonight Show” and more.

Here’s what’s happening in May:

Mike Feeney – May 1-3

NYC-based comedian Mike Feeney will perform five shows May 1-3. As seen on “The Tonight Show” and creator of “A Night at the Comedy Cellar,” Feeney delivers high-energy, sharp-witted stand-up that’s taken the internet by storm with over 150 million views.

JP Sears – May 9-10

Comedian, author and YouTube sensation JP Sears brings his signature satirical take on freedom, fitness, politics and personal growth to The Comedy Vault for four shows, May 9–10. VIP tickets include exclusive Q&A and front-row seating.

Natalie Cuomo and Dan LaMorte – May 16-17

Comedians (and real-life couple) Natalie Cuomo & Dan LaMorte bring their unique duo comedy show for four performances. Enjoy solo sets and their signature onstage couple set filled with crowd work, banter and unfiltered laughs.

Susan Rice – May 21

Comedy veteran Susan Rice has over 40 years of experience and viral success on “Don’t Tell Comedy” and “America’s Got Talent.” Rice brings heart, wisdom and hilarious storytelling to the stage.

Jeff Dye – May 29-31

Comedian Jeff Dye will perform five shows May 29-31. Dye has been seen on “The Tonight Show,” “The Masked Singer” and NBC’s “Better Late Than Never.” VIP tickets include a post-show meet & greet.

Open Mic Night – Every Monday

Try your hand at stand-up at Open Mic Night every Monday starting at 8 p.m. Doors open at 7:30 p.m., so arrive early and take advantage of Monday night drink specials. Sign up online from Wednesday at 10 a.m. – Monday at 4 p.m.

For more information about these shows or to purchase tickets, visit comedyvaultbatavia.com.