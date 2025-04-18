Singer Chante Moore to perform at Rialto Square Theatre

Award-winning singer Chante Moore will perform at the Rialto Square Theatre in downtown Joliet Friday, May 23.

According to a news release from the theatre, the singer, songwriter, and producer who has served up countless hits to fans throughout the years has a new outlook on life; and she is ready to share her inspiring story with the world through new music and live stage performances.

In 2022, Moore made a triumphant return to the stage at the Soul Train Awards, performing a medley of her most beloved hits including “Love’s Taken Over,” “It’s Alright” and “Chante’s Got A Man.” Known for capturing the highs and lows of love through her songs, Moore continues to create music that speaks to the soul and her gifts extend far beyond the recording studio, the release stated.

“The music I write and perform are chronicles of my life. When I’m happy, I write about it. When I’m sad, I write about it. It really is a map of my life’s journey” Moore said in the release. “I think it’s about staying authentic and not being afraid to take risks. Knowing who I am and sharing that knowledge is really important to me right now.”

In 1992, Moore exploded onto the R&B music scene with her certified gold debut album, “Precious.” Since then, she released more than 20 chart-topping singles, and seven full-length albums and collaborated with prolific artists, including Prince, Babyface, and The Isley Brothers and more.

Her seventh full-length album “Rise of the Phoenix” dropped in 2017 and includes the hit single “Real One.” That same year, Moore released her holiday album “Christmas Back To You.” The collection contains classic Christmas standards like “Please Come Home For Christmas” as well as several brand-new offerings including “Every Day’s Like Christmas.”

“When you see me perform, you will always hear love songs. You will always get lush, beautiful and intricate harmonies. You can rely on the music being positive even if it’s about heartbreak,” Moore said in the release. “To sum it all up, no matter what, you can always count on getting the best of me.”

Ticket prices start at $48 and are available at Ticketmaster.com. For more information, visit rialtosquare.com.