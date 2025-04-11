Elmhurst’s Art in Wilder Park returns May 3, 4

Elmhurst Park District and the Elmhurst Art Museum will host the return of Art in Wilder Park this spring. One of the first outdoor festivals of the spring, it will feature more than 130 exhibitors, including local artists, food vendors, a Kids Court for family activities and more. (Michelle W.C. Anderson)

The Elmhurst Park District and the Elmhurst Art Museum will host the return of Art in Wilder Park this spring. One of the first outdoor festivals of the spring, it will feature more than 130 exhibitors, including local artists, food vendors, a Kids Court for family activities and more.

Art in Wilder Park is a free event that annually attracts more than 8,000 people to the museum campus, 175 S. Cottage Hill Ave., Elmhurst. The juried festival features a variety of artisans selling one-of-a-kind jewelry, paintings, sculptures, ceramics, prints, fiber arts and fare from local food vendors from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on , May 3 and May 4.