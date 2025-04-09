Batavia’s Albright Theatre to present Shakespeare’s ‘Twelfth Night’

The Albright Community Theatre in Batavia presents William Shakespeare’s “Twelfth Night,” opening May 9. Additional performance dates are 7:30 p.m. May 10, 17, 18, 23 and 24. (Image provided by Albright Community Theatre. )

Additional performance dates are 7:30 p.m. May 10, 17, 18, 23 and 24. Tickets are $28 for adults and $18 for children 13 and under, and for seniors 65 and up.

The play will bring secrets, love triangles and mistaken identities. According to Albright Theatre’s website, twins Viola and Sebastian are separated during a shipwreck.

Audiences will experience hilarity and heartache when Viola disguises herself as a boy for protection and employment in this fast-paced romantic comedy.

Additional shows coming this season include “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time,” which opens in July; “Buried Child,” which opens in October and the holiday show, “Miracle on 34th Street,” which will open in December.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit albrighttheatre.com. The theatre is located on the third floor of 100 N. Island Ave., Batavia.