Geneva’s Niche Restaurant a haven for whiskey lovers

Whiskey fans don’t have to make the journey down to Kentucky to find barrel-aged whiskey they’ve never tried before from the top distilleries in the country.

Leave that to Vince Balistreri, owner of Niche in downtown Geneva, who visits various distilleries in Louisville several times a year to choose the best whiskeys to carry in his restaurant.

“Whiskey is really popular right now, it’s completely blown up,” he said. “Everything goes in trends, and now it’s whiskey. [I think people] like the history of the liquor, the Americana of it. We sell tons of whiskey-based drinks.”

Niche Restaurant in downtown Geneva has more than 600 bourbons, whiskeys and ryes. (Sandy Bressner)

Balistreri said most suburban restaurants don’t carry the same whiskeys that Niche does, one reason the restaurant stands out among others.

Niche has about 600 different whiskeys in house in addition to craft beers on tap and an extensive wine list, which Balistreri called one of the best in the area.

“We get whiskeys you won’t see very often, unless you’re in [Chicago],” he said. “I taste the whiskey out of the barrel and if I want it, they bottle it up. Every barrel tastes different. It could be the same whiskey that’s poured into two barrels and after a few years, they’ll taste different. The best bourbons [and whiskeys] are made in Kentucky.”

But the whiskey collection isn’t the only thing that makes Niche special. The restaurant, which opened in 2006, has an ever-changing menu dependent on the season. All the food is fresh and made from scratch.

“We call [our menu] contemporary American; it’s influenced by everything, and it changes about every two weeks,” he said. “We work with local farms and have fresh food. Nothing is ever frozen, except our ice cream, which we make here.”

All the food is fresh and made from scratch at Niche, located at 14 S. Third St., Geneva. (Allyson Keen – Leave Her in the Wild Photography. )

A long-time bestseller is the 14-ounce CDK Farms rib-eye, which comes with tallow confit potatoes, blistered baby sweet peppers, roasted garlic and cornichon relish. Other popular entrees are the seafood dishes, which vary depending on what’s fresh, Balistreri said. Venison tenderloin, roasted Berkshire pork chops and Green Circle Farms half chicken round out the entree menu.

Also on Niche’s menu are small plates and appetizers, among them the Niche burger, goat cheese waffle and house-made soft pretzels.

Each month, Niche hosts a special dinner, where the meal is paired with a particular wine, spirit or beer. In the past, the restaurant has done a Southern food-themed dinner, a New Orleans dinner with a Cajun menu, and a Joseph Phelps five-course wine dinner.

Other weekly specials include half-price whiskey on Tuesdays, half-price wine bottles for wines under $100 on Wednesdays and $6 select whiskey pours on Thursdays.

Despite its upscale drink selection and menu, Niche offers a “casual, fine-dining atmosphere,” Balistreri said.

The dining room and bar area are inviting at Niche, 14 S. Third St., Geneva. (Allyson Keen–Leave Her in the Woods Photography)

“When I first started, I used to wear a three-piece suit,” he said. “But now it’s jeans and a flannel. People can dress up, or come in with jeans and a baseball cap. We want everyone to feel comfortable. We’re not a snooty place where it has to be a birthday or anniversary to come enjoy a meal.”

Niche garnered regional attention when the PBS television show “Check, Please!” featured the restaurant on the Nov. 9, 2018 episode.

“We blew up after that [episode aired],” he said. “We’re a small place hidden in Geneva. But people started coming from the city. People from all over come here to try some of the whiskeys that we have.”

One of the biggest compliments Balistreri has received is when customers compare Niche to restaurants in Chicago.

“People say it feels like they’re dining in the city, which is where all the renowned restaurants are,” he said. “Chicago is a mecca for food, and that’s where all the Michelin Star restaurants are. So for us to be able to maintain that quality, and for people from Chicago to come here, that’s the biggest compliment. It’s comparing us to the all-stars.”

Niche is located at 14 S. Third St., Geneva. For more information or to make a reservation, visit nichegeneva.com.