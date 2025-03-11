Singer/songwriter Sean McConnell to bring Nashville sound to The Venue in Aurora

Singer/songwriter Sean McConnell will perform March 27 at The Venue in downtown Aurora. (Photo provided by All Eyes Media)

Singer/songwriter Sean McConnell is bringing his acclaimed live show to The Venue in downtown Aurora March 27.

McConnell’s new album SKIN is an 11-song collection that finds the acclaimed Nashville-based artist arriving at a new plateau, both personally and creatively. SKIN is comprised of deeply introspective and observational songs that question many of life’s paradoxes with a new-found wisdom that can only come from personal growth and lived experiences, according to a new release.

Over the course of the last 20 years, McConnell has been a sought-after songwriter and co-writer/collaborator, working with country stars Brad Paisley, Tim McGraw, Rascal Flatts, Little Big Town, Ashley McBryde, Martina McBride, Brantley Gilbert and Brothers Osborne, as well as artists from other genres ranging from Hayes Carll and Lori McKenna to Michael Franti and Plain White T’s to Bethany Cosentino (Best Coast).

He’s also an acclaimed solo artist who possesses an incredible voice and has created a revered and impressive body of work filled with songs that cross styles and subject matters, while remaining thoughtful, melodic and relatable. McConnell has garnered critical praise and a loyal audience that connects with his music and live performances, the release stated.

To purchase tickets, click here. For more information about McConnell, click here.