Concerts to see in March in suburbs, Illinois Valley, Sauk Valley

The classic band known for barnburners such as "Tuff Enuff" and "Wrap It Up," The Fabulous Thunderbirds, will perform at The Venue in downtown Aurora Sunday, March 23, 2025. (Photo provided)

With the weather finally starting to thaw (or hopefully will be soon), it’s time to venture back outside to see some live music. Venues across northern Illinois have some exciting shows coming up in March. From high-energy rock shows to classical music performances, there is something for all tastes.

Here are some highlights of concerts happening in DeKalb, Kane, McHenry, DuPage, Will, Lee and La Salle counties. We couldn’t include everything, so visit the venues' websites for a full listing of upcoming performances.

DeKalb County

That Arena Rock Show: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 22 at the Egyptian Theatre, 135 N. 2nd St., DeKalb. Enjoy music from the arena rock era of the ’80s and early ’90s, playing songs from Bon Jovi, Aerosmith, Def Leppard and more. $29.50-$49.50. egyptiantheatre.org

Liverpool Legends: 8 p.m. Friday, March 28 at the Egyptian Theatre, 135 N. 2nd St., DeKalb. This is a Beatles tribute band that George Harrison’s sister, Louise Harrison, assembled to honor the legendary music of the iconic band. $39-$69. egyptiantheatre.org.

Kishwaukee Concert Band: 3 p.m. Sunday, March 9 at Boutell Memorial Hall on the Northern Illinois University campus, 550 Lucinda Ave., DeKalb. This is the band’s End-of-Winter Concert. Free. kishconcertband.org

The Oh Yeah’s: 3 p.m. Sunday, March 9 at Sandwich Opera House, 140 E. Railroad St., Sandwich. The Oh Yeah’s are a trio of female multi-instrumentalists and vocalists, who perform with guitars, ukuleles, percussion and a trumpet. $25-$35. sandwichoperahouse.org

Kishwaukee Symphony Orchestra: 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 21 at Boutell Memorial Hall on the Northern Illinois University campus, 550 Lucinda Ave., DeKalb. Spring Pops: A Tribute to Latin Music. $8-$20. kishorchestra.org

DuPage County

Rhythm of the Dance: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 8 at the McAninch Arts Center at the College of DuPage, 425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn. Irish dancing accompanied by traditional Irish music from a live band. $49-$65. atthemac.org

Michael Jackson HIStory Show: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 15 at the McAninch Arts Center at the College of DuPage, 425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn. A tribute to the King of Pop, Michael Jackson, spanning his vast catalog of music. $51-$72. atthemac.org

Kane County

Josh Turner: 8 p.m. Saturday, March 1 at the Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. Country singer Josh Turner brings his “This Country Music Thing Tour” with special guest Ashley Lynne to St. Charles. Turner has had several hits, including “Long Black Train,” “Why Don’t We Just Dance” and more. $79-$139. arcadalive.com

Herman’s Hermits with Peter Noone: 5 p.m. Sunday, March 2 at the Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. Noone was the original lead singer of the British Invasion band Herman’s Hermits, and returns to St. Charles to perform classic hits with comedy sprinkled in. $49-$99. arcadalive.com

Rockett Mafia with Rikki Rockett of Poison: 8 p.m. Saturday, March 8 at the Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. The drummer of ’80s rock band Poison brings his solo band with singer Brandon Gibbs for a celebration of music from the ’70s through the ’90s. $29-$89. arcadalive.com

Montgomery Gentry with Eddie Montgomery: 8 p.m. Friday, March 14 at the Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. Montgomery has one of the most recognizable voices in country music and will perform some of Montgomery Gentry’s biggest hits. $49-$89. arcadalive.com

Beethoven Violin Concerto featuring the Elgin Symphony Orchestra: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 1 and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, March 2 at Hemmens Cultural Arts Center, 45 Symphony Way, Elgin. Guest violinist Stella Chen will perform Beethoven’s Violin Concerto with the orchestra. The other piece to be performed is Vaughan Williams' Symphony No. 5. $10-$65. elginsymphony.org

The Fabulous Thunderbirds: 8 p.m. Sunday, March 23 at The Venue, 21 S. Broadway Ave., Aurora. The Fabulous Thunderbirds are best known for their hits “Wrap it Up” and “Tuff Enuff.” Their unique sound has captivated audiences throughout the band’s decades-long career. Original singer Kim Wilson remains the band’s leader. $40-$50. themusicvenue.org

Fox Valley Concert Band: 3 p.m. Sunday, March 2 at the Norris Cultural Arts Center, 1040 Dunham Road, St. Charles. The band will perform popular works under the theme “Animated.” Free. fvcb.org/wp

La Salle County

Chris Pierce: 6:30 p.m. Sunday, March 2 at Bluegill Boathouse & Marina Bar, 411 Great Loop East Drive, Ottawa. Singer-songwriter Chris Pierce performs as part of the Harbor Stories: Unplugged concert series. $35-$45. Click here to purchase tickets.

Ivas John & Nick Leet: 6:30 p.m. Sunday, March 16 at Bluegill Boathouse & Marina Bar, 411 Great Loop East Drive, Ottawa. Singer-songwriters Ivas John and Nick Leet will tell stories through their music as part of the Harbor Stories: Unplugged concert series. $35-$45. Click here to purchase tickets.

Jessica Willis Fisher: 6 p.m. Sunday, March 23 at The Lone Buffalo by Tangled Roots Brewing Company, 812 La Salle St., Ottawa. An intimate evening of captivating stories and soulful music with Jessica Willis Fisher as part of the Storytellers Studio Sessions series. $50. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.

Illinois Valley Symphony Orchestra: 7 p.m. Saturday, March 8 at Ottawa High School Auditorium, 211 E. Main St., Ottawa. The concert will feature the winners of the 2025 Young Performers Competition, along with “Aureate Skylines” by Elliot Leung, “Lyric for Strings,” a moving piece by George Walker and more. $5-$20. ivso.org

Lee County

Classical Blast in Kilts: 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 14 at The Dixon: Historic Theatre. 114 S. Galena Ave., Dixon. High-energy rock versions of traditional Celtic and Scottish tunes. $25-$45. dixontheatre.com

Dixon Municipal Band Spring Concert: 7 p.m. Saturday, March 22 at The Dixon: Historic Theatre, 114 S. Galena Ave., Dixon. A beat-box flute player will perform with the band in their spring concert. Free. dixontheatre.com

McHenry County

MANIA: The Abba Tribute: 8 p.m. Saturday, March 8 at Raue Center For The Arts, 26 N. Williams St., Crystal Lake. The international Abba tribute will perform the Swedish band’s biggest hits like “Take a Chance on Me,” “Dancing Queen” and more. $59-$69. rauecenter.org

An Irish Heartbeat: A Tribute to Van Morrison: 7 p.m. Saturday, March 15 at Raue Center For The Arts, 26 N. Williams St., Crystal Lake. Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day weekend with a tribute to Irish singer Van Morrison, known for hits like “Brown-Eyed Girl,” “Into the Mystic,” “Tupelo Honey” and more. $40-$49. rauecenter.org

JOURNEYMAN: A Tribute to Eric Clapton: 7 p.m. Saturday, March 22 at Raue Center For The Arts, 26 N. Williams St., Crystal Lake. Guitarist Shaun Hague masterfully brings to life guitar legend Eric Clapton’s biggest hits that span his career, with “Layla,” “Lay Down Sally” and “White Room.” $49-$59. rauecenter.org

Turn to Stone: A Tribute to ELO: 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 7 at Woodstock Opera House, 121 W. Van Buren St., Woodstock. America’s tribute to ELO will perform the ’70s band’s hits like “Telephone Line,” “Mr. Blue Sky” and “Don’t Bring Me Down,” complete with retro costumes and a dazzling light show. $30. woodstockoperahouse.com/257/Opera-House

Ides of March: 7 p.m. Sunday, March 2 at The Vixen, 1208 N. Green St., McHenry. The classic rock band, fronted by the legendary Jim Peterik, was founded in Chicago in 1964 and is best known for the hit “Vehicle.” Peterik went on to join the band Survivor, writing some of their biggest hits like “Eye of the Tiger,” “High on You,” “I Can’t Hold Back” and more. The original band has reunited and continues to tour. $24.99 to $34.99. vixenmchenry.com

Will County

Keb' Mo' & Shawn Colvin: 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 19 at Rialto Square Theatre, 102 N. Chicago St., Joliet. Blues great Keb' Mo' will bring his modern take on blues to the stage, performing his Grammy Award-winning songs. Singer-songwriter Shawn Colvin is best known for the 1998 Top Ten hit “Sunny Came Home,” which won Song of the Year and Record of the Year at the Grammy Awards. $52-$79. rialtosquare.com

Burton Cummings of The Guess Who: 8 p.m. Saturday, March 22 at Rialto Square Theatre, 102 N. Chicago St., Joliet. Cummings, the original frontman of The Guess Who, will perform the Canadian band’s biggest hits, including “No Sugar Tonight,” “Share the Land” and “American Woman.” $49.50-$125. rialtosquare.com

Jackyl: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 19 at The Forge, 22 W. Cass St., Joliet. Jackyl, a southern hard rock band, is best known for radio hits like “Down On Me,” “When Will It Rain,” “I Stand Alone” and, most notably, “The Lumberjack,” during which vocalist Jesse James Dupree performed a chain saw solo. $15-$40. theforgelive.com

Rain: A Tribute to the Beatles: 7:30 p.m. Sunday, March 23 at Rialto Square Theatre, 102 N. Chicago St., Joliet. Journey through the Sgt. Pepper and Magical Mystery Tour eras of the Beatles' career in this colorful tribute. The setlist will also have songs from the early and later years sprinkled in. $45-$65. rialtosquare.com