Suburban restaurants kids will love

The Treehouse Play Cafe just opened its new location at 2328 N. Richmond Road in McHenry. (Photo provided by Treehouse Play Cafe)

Tired of the same old chicken nuggets and mac and cheese routine? Dining out with kids doesn’t have to be a culinary yawn.

Here are some kid-friendly restaurants that will not only satisfy picky eaters but also spark their imaginations.

From whimsical-themed cafes to eateries with interactive dining experiences, these suburban spots offer more than just a meal – they offer an adventure.

The Treehouse Play Cafe in McHenry offers a comfortable seating environment for adults while the kids play. (Photo provided by Treehouse Play Cafe)

Treehouse Play Cafe – McHenry and Lake Zurich

Let the kids play while the adults relax over coffee, lunch or even a cocktail or beer. The treehouse play area for kids ages 3 to 8 has climbing structures and slides, while a separate toddler area is perfect for kids up to age 3. The cafe has grilled cheese sandwiches, BLTs, salads, veggie baskets, breakfast sandwiches and a kids menu. Adults over age 21 can enjoy a glass of wine, beer or seasonal cocktail. The new McHenry location at 2328 N. Richmond Road just opened Feb. 8. The other location is 985 S. Rand Road, Lake Zurich. thetreehouseplaycafe.com

Pilot Pete’s

Pilot Pete’s is the Chicago area’s only aviation-themed restaurant, located on the grounds of the Schaumburg Regional Airport. Guests can watch planes taking off and landing while enjoying their meal. The menu offers appetizers like calamari, nachos, loaded tater tots and cheese curds, while entrees include a variety of salads, sandwiches, fried chicken, tacos and more. Daily drink specials and a full bar are available, along with a kids menu. 905 W. Irving Park Road, Schaumburg. pilot-petes.com

2Toots Train Whistle Grill

A customer watches the train go by while enjoying a hot dog at 2Toots Train Whistle Grill in Glen Ellyn. (Mark Busch)

The train enthusiast in your family will love this kid-friendly restaurant with locations in Glen Ellyn and Bartlett, where all seating is on a model train track and all food is delivered by Lionel train cars. On the menu are 100% grass-fed beef burgers and hot dogs, sandwiches, chili, soup and more. Satisfy your sweet tooth with homemade train whistle cupcakes or a premium hand-dipped milkshake. 450 N. Main St., Glen Ellyn and 203 S. Main St., Bartlett. 2toots.com

Chessie’s – Barrington

Train enthusiasts will love having dinner in a 1927 Illinois Central Railroad dining car at Chessie’s. Of course, the railcar doesn’t move, but the whole family will enjoy their meal in the ambiance of a bygone era. A Barrington staple for over 50 years, the upscale, yet family-friendly, lunch and dinner restaurant is located in the former Barrington Station, built in 1910. The menu includes soup, salad, seafood, pasta and steaks, as well as a children’s menu. 200 Applebee St., Barrington. chessiesbarrington.com

JoJo’s Shake Bar – Naperville

Both kids and adults will love JoJo’s Shake Bar in downtown Naperville, which has scrumptious shakes, but also cocktails for the over 21 crowd. The inside has a retro 80s/90s vibe, with classic video games, arcade tables and a Pac-Man mural. Menu includes appetizers like wings, mozzarella sticks, and spinach and artichoke dip, plus soups, salads, sandwiches, burgers and comfort foods like mac and cheese, walking tacos and fish n' chips, lasagna and more. The “biggie” shakes come in flavors like Chocolate Nirvana, Birthday, Girl Scout, Wonder Years and more, in addition to the basic flavors like vanilla, chocolate and strawberry. Cocktails include Blueberry Gin & Juice, Pretty in Pink, Whiskey Business and more 80s and 90s-themed beverages. 5 Jackson Ave., Naperville. jojosshakebar.com/naperville

Everdine's Grilled Cheese Co. recently opened a new location at 227 W. Wilson St. in Batavia. (Photo provided by Everdine's Grilled Cheese Co. )

Everdine’s Grilled Cheese Co. – Naperville & Batavia

While not a themed restaurant, Everdine’s Grilled Cheese offers a wide variety of gourmet, handcrafted grilled cheese sandwiches, which is a favorite for many kids. Of course there’s the classic grilled cheese sandwich, but there’s also a buffalo chicken grilled cheese, tuna grilled cheese, bacon grilled cheese, Reuben grilled cheese and several additional themed sandwiches. A “build your own” grilled cheese sandwich is also available. Other menu items include salads, soups and mac and cheese. 24 W. Jefferson Ave., Naperville and 227 W. Wilson St., Batavia. everdines.com