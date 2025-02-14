5 Things to Do: Ice fishing in Johnsburg, a ‘murder mystery’ in Richmond and Valentine’s events

Here are five things to do this weekend:

Ice fishing tournament: The King of the Chain Ice Fishing Tournament will be held from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Backyard Bar and Marina in Johnsburg, located at 614 Bald Knob Road. The tournament will have cash prizes for heaviest fish, a 50/50 raffle, hunting trip giveaways and a breakfast buffet. Stay warm with the bar’s speciality spiked hot chocolate and Irish coffee. Entry fees are $25 for adults and $10 for ages 15 and under. Find more information about the King of the Chain Ice Fishing Tournament and register here: Bit.ly/IceFishingJohnsburg.

Murder mystery: Have a thrilling Valentine’s Day night during the Murder on Main mystery event from 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday at The District venue in Richmond, located at 10308 Main St. Use detective skills to uncover a murder mystery filled with suspense and romance. Tickets are $45 and include one drink and a selection of desserts. Check out more details on “Murder on Main” in Richmond and buy tickets here: Facebook.com/richmondil.

Winter carnival: Break the winter blues during the Woods Creek Winter Carnival from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Woods Creek Elementary School in Crystal Lake, located at 1100 Alexandra Blvd. The indoor carnival will have games, bounce houses, a cake walk, face painting, airbrush tattoos, pizza, popcorn and cotton candy. More information on Woods Creek Winter Carnival can be found here: Facebook.com/WoodsCreekPTO.

Dueling pianos: Celebrate Valentine’s Day with a dueling piano performance at 9 p.m. Friday at Sideouts Sports Tavern in Island Lake, located at 4018 Roberts Road. Enjoy heart-shaped pizzas, all-you-can-eat fish fry, festive cocktails while Cassie and John duel on pianos. Find more details on Sideouts’ Dueling Pianos and reserve a table here: 3dsideouts.com.

Valentine’s pasta: Enjoy a romantic dinner during the PastaBar’s Valentine’s Day Pasta Party at 7 p.m. Saturday at 4519 Prime Parkway, McHenry. The intimate evening will have a four-course meal, beverages, wine and a peak into the pasta kitchen. Tickets are $125 per person. Check out more details and purchase tickets here: Pastabar.shop/order.

