February 14, 2025
5 Things to DoDiningMusicComedyFestivalsEventsTheatreCalendar
The Scene

5 Things to Do: Ice fishing in Johnsburg, a ‘murder mystery’ in Richmond and Valentine’s events

Celebrate Valentine’s Day with a special dinner at Sideouts and PastaBar

By 5 Things to Do in McHenry County
A fisherman tries to flip a fish backing the water while ice fishing on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, on the westside of Crystal Lake near the Lakewood Village Hall.

Ice fishing on Crystal Lake in January. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

Here are five things to do this weekend:

Ice fishing tournament: The King of the Chain Ice Fishing Tournament will be held from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Backyard Bar and Marina in Johnsburg, located at 614 Bald Knob Road. The tournament will have cash prizes for heaviest fish, a 50/50 raffle, hunting trip giveaways and a breakfast buffet. Stay warm with the bar’s speciality spiked hot chocolate and Irish coffee. Entry fees are $25 for adults and $10 for ages 15 and under. Find more information about the King of the Chain Ice Fishing Tournament and register here: Bit.ly/IceFishingJohnsburg.

Murder mystery: Have a thrilling Valentine’s Day night during the Murder on Main mystery event from 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday at The District venue in Richmond, located at 10308 Main St. Use detective skills to uncover a murder mystery filled with suspense and romance. Tickets are $45 and include one drink and a selection of desserts. Check out more details on “Murder on Main” in Richmond and buy tickets here: Facebook.com/richmondil.

Winter carnival: Break the winter blues during the Woods Creek Winter Carnival from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Woods Creek Elementary School in Crystal Lake, located at 1100 Alexandra Blvd. The indoor carnival will have games, bounce houses, a cake walk, face painting, airbrush tattoos, pizza, popcorn and cotton candy. More information on Woods Creek Winter Carnival can be found here: Facebook.com/WoodsCreekPTO.

Dueling pianos: Celebrate Valentine’s Day with a dueling piano performance at 9 p.m. Friday at Sideouts Sports Tavern in Island Lake, located at 4018 Roberts Road. Enjoy heart-shaped pizzas, all-you-can-eat fish fry, festive cocktails while Cassie and John duel on pianos. Find more details on Sideouts’ Dueling Pianos and reserve a table here: 3dsideouts.com.

Valentine’s pasta: Enjoy a romantic dinner during the PastaBar’s Valentine’s Day Pasta Party at 7 p.m. Saturday at 4519 Prime Parkway, McHenry. The intimate evening will have a four-course meal, beverages, wine and a peak into the pasta kitchen. Tickets are $125 per person. Check out more details and purchase tickets here: Pastabar.shop/order.

Would you like your event highlighted in this weekly feature? The first step is submitting your events to the Northwest Herald’s community calendar at shawlocal.com/northwest-herald/local-events/.

The SceneMcHenry CountyEntertainment5 Things to DoJohnsburgMcHenryRichmondCrystal LakeIsland Lake