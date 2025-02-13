5 Things to Do: Get the weekend rolling with model trains, Adult Pinewood Derby in the Illinois Valley

Here are five things to do this weekend:

Model Train Fair and Toy Show: The semi-annual Model Train Fair and Farm Toy Show will be held Saturday at Bureau County Fairgrounds, 811 W. Peru St., Princeton. Doors open at 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults and free for children. The two heated buildings will have working train layouts, plus there will be all kinds of farm toys, Hot Wheels, all scales of model railroad equipment from antique to new, model kits and airplanes, among other items. There will be a concession stand in the building. For additional information go to bureaucountyfair.com.

History by the Dozen Tour: Museums and historical sites in La Salle County are open to visitors who buy $1 passports valid from Saturday to Monday. A passport can be bought at any of the 12 participating venues. There are no additional admission fees for passport holders. Sites open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, Sunday, Feb. 16, and Monday Feb. 17, are the Earlville Historical Society, the La Salle County Historical Society in Utica, the Mendota Museum & Historical Society, the Norsk Museum, the Ottawa Historical & Scouting Heritage Museum and the Seneca Historical Guild. Sites open Saturday and Sunday are the Reddick Mansion (10 a.m. to noon and 2 to 4 p.m.) and Sheridan Historical Society (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.). Sites open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Monday are the La Salle County Genealogy Guild, the Streatorland Historical Society and the Westclox Museum in Peru. The Hegeler Carus Mansion in La Salle is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Monday.

Daddy-daughter Dance: The Ottawa YMCA will host a daddy-daughter dance from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Friday. The entry fee is $15 for members of the Ottawa YMCA or $30 for nonmembers. The event is open to grandfathers, uncles and big brothers as well as fathers. Call the YMCA at 815-433-2395 for more information.

The Illinois Valley Sunrise Rotary Club will host an Adult Pinewood Derby on Sunday at the Silver Dome, 105 Depot St., DePue. (NewsTribune photo)

Adult Pinewood Derby: The Illinois Valley Sunrise Rotary Club will host an Adult Pinewood Derby on Sunday at the Silver Dome, 105 Depot St., DePue. Registration begins at noon. Racing starts at 1 p.m. Cash prizes of $200 for first place, $100 for second place and $50 for third place will be awarded. Cost to participate is $30 with registration before the race day and $40 on the day of the race. Lunch is included with the entry fee. Call Frank Kobilsek at 815-866-5757 or Mike Dudek at 815-220-3910.

Unmasking Love: NCI ARTworks to host an opening reception for the month-long Unmasking Love exhibition of art by Lorena Malm and Lisa Marie Carlson from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the NCI ARTworks Gallery in Peru. It is free and the public is welcome. A private viewing of the exhibit can be arranged any time by emailing outreach@nciartworks.com. Malm is a nationally renowned digital and abstract artist, whose work graces the walls of homes and businesses throughout the U.S., including local businesses such as Eureka Savings Banks in Mendota and Oglesby. Carlson’s alcohol ink base work overlaid with exquisitely sensual line work has created a viral sensation on TikTok, launching her from emerging artist to affirmed artist in short order.

