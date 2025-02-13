Rotary to host Adult Pinewood Derby in DePue

The Illinois Valley Sunrise Rotary Club will host an Adult Pinewood Derby on Sunday, Feb. 16, at the Silver Dome, 105 Depot St., DePue. (Troy Taylor)

The Illinois Valley Sunrise Rotary Club will host an Adult Pinewood Derby on Sunday, Feb. 16, at the Silver Dome, 105 Depot St., DePue.

Registration begins at noon. Racing starts at 1 p.m.

Cash prizes of $200 for first place, $100 for second place and $50 for third place will be awarded. Cost to participate is $30 with registration before the race day and $40 on the day of the race. Lunch is included with the entry fee.

Call Frank Kobilsek at 815-866-5757 or Mike Dudek at 815-220-3910 for information.

Participants must be 21. They must follow Boy Scout rules: Build a car from a kit, buy a completed car to race or race an old one (especially one from your younger years). The source of the car won’t be judged, just that it fits Boy Scout rules. Car kits are available at Hobby Lobby and Walmart.

The Illinois Valley Sunrise Rotary meets at 7 a.m. Thursdays at Liberty Family Restaurant, 1131 Shooting Park Road, Peru.