5 Things to Do: Galentine’s Day at the Winery, Mother Son Super Night Out and more in Kendall County

Here are five things to do in Kendall County:

1. Happy Valentine’s Day! DIY Workshop: From 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, there will be a Pick Your Project Workshop at Board and Brush Creative Studio, located at 83E Templeton Drive in Oswego. Attendees will create their own unique wood signs. All materials are provided with step-by-step instruction. There are a variety of paint and wood stain colors for attendees to choose from. Preregistration is required. Attendees should arrive 10 minutes before the class begins. Tickets are $73 a person. For more information, visit boardandbrush.com/oswego/events/pick-your-project-workshop-02-14-2025-630pm-930pm-8/.

2. Galentine’s Day at the Winery: From noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16, a Galentine’s Day event featuring jewelry and wine will take place at Gilted Edge Winery, located at 9396 Plattville Road in Newark. Attendees will receive 10 percent off glasses of wine, and Last Clasp, a permanent jewelry company, will be on site for attendees to enjoy. For more information, visit giltededgewinery.com/event-details/galentines-day-at-the-winery.

3. Adult Open Gym - Pickleball: From 6:30 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, there will be adult pickleball at Thompson Jr. High School, located at 440 Boulder Hill Pass in Oswego. Attendees can show up anytime within the time slot, and all skill levels are welcome. There is a $5 fee when paid online, and a $8 fee when paid at the door. Four to six courts will be used. Doubles teams will be formed upon entry. Attendees must bring their own rackets, but balls will be provided. Games take place in gym 1 of the school. For more information, visit anc.apm.activecommunities.com/oswegolandparks/activity/search/detail/24642?locale=en-US.

4. Mother Son Super Night Out: From 6 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, a mother son outing will take place at the Civic Center, located at 5 Ashlawn Ave. in Montgomery. Attendees should wear their favorite superhero costume. Activities include dance lessons, dinner and dessert. The cost is $50 for residents and $65 for nonresidents. There is a $25 fee per extra child. Attendees must register by noon on Friday, Feb. 14. For more information, visit oswegolandparkdistrict.org/event/mother-son-super-night-out-4/.

5. Family Bingo Night: At 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, there will be Family Bingo Night at Pinz Entertainment Center, located at 1211 N. Bridge St. in Yorkville. There will be 10 games of Bingo, with prizes for both adults and kids. The third game will feature gift card prizes, and the seventh will feature cash prizes. The 10th game black out round will feature a possible prize of $500. Participants must be present by the start of the sixth game to participate in the 10th round. A purchase is required to win prizes. There will be $7.99 classic burgers, $10.99 specialty burgers, $3 ice cream floats, $5 donut towers, $3 domestic drafts, $11 domestic pitchers and $6 flavored long islands. Family Bingo Night takes place at 7 p.m. every Wednesday. For more information, visit pinzyorkville.com/calendar/.

Would you like your event highlighted in this weekly feature? The first step is submitting your events to Shaw Local’s community calendar at shawlocal.com/kendall-county-now/local-events.