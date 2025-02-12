5 Things to Do: Annual Daddy Daughter Dance, Chocolate Test Kitchen and more in Kane County

Fathers, uncles, family friends and siblings, took to the dance floor with their young dates at the annual Daddy-Daughter Dance at Plano High School on Saturday. There will be a Daddy-Daughter Dance from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025, at Arcada Theatre, located at 105 E. Main St. in St. Charles. (Shea Lazansky)

Here are five things to do in Kane County:

1. Valentine’s Day Prix Fixe Dinner: From 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, there will be a five-course meal at the Sidecar Supper Club and Beer Garden, located at 12 N. River St. in Batavia. Attendees will pick what they want to eat from a list of appetizers, main dishes, side dishes and desserts. Reservations are available for 5 and 7 p.m. Tickets are $55 a person. For more information, visit sidecarsupperclub.com/events/2025/2/14/valentines-day-prix-fixe-dinner.

2. Annual Daddy Daughter Dance: From noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, there will be a Daddy Daughter Dance at Arcada Theatre, located at 105 E. Main St. in St. Charles. There will be a lunch buffet, a professional photographer, raffle baskets and Valentine’s-themed cocktails and mocktails available to buy. The lunch buffet will feature homemade chicken tenders, cheese pizza, pulled pork sliders, heart-shaped cucumber sandwiches and fresh fruit. For more information, visit arcadalive.com/event/annual-daddy-daughter-dance/.

3. Winter Wonderland: From 9:30 to 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 17, a Winter Wonderland event will take place at the Discovery Spot of Geneva Public Library, located at 227 S. Seventh St. Attendees will do crafts, play games and have a visit with a polar bear. All ages are welcome. For more information, visit gpld.org/event/11915808.

4. Macrame Plant Hanger Workshop: From noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, there will be a Macrame Plant Hanger Workshop at Thrown Threads, located at 125 S. Batavia Ave. in Batavia. This is a beginner workshop. Attendees will make a macrame plant hanger that can hold a plant up to 5 inches wide. Ages 12 and older are recommended. The hanger can be made in groups or alone. Attendees can bring their own drinks. A wooden ring will be attached to the hanger. For more information, visit downtownbatavia.com/event/macrame-plant-hanger-workshop-3/2025-02-22/.

5. Chocolate Test Kitchen: From 3 to 4 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, a chocolate tasting event will take place in the meeting room of the Geneva Public Library, located at 227 S. Seventh St. Children in grades six through 12 will taste test chocolate from around the world and make their own pop-it chocolate with M&Ms. Those with food allergies should talk to a library staff member before attending. For more information, visit gpld.org/event/12013133.

