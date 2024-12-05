Illinois Valley Flute Ensemble to perform 2 holiday concerts

Illinois Valley Flute Ensemble will present the 33rd annual Festival of Flutes at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, in Peru and Flutes by the Fireplace at 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16, at the Great Hall of the Starved Rock Lodge. (Matthew Apgar/Matthew Apgar)

Illinois Valley Flute Ensemble will present the 33rd annual Festival of Flutes at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, in Peru and Flutes by the Fireplace at 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16, at the Great Hall of the Starved Rock Lodge.

The Music Suite 408 flute studio will present two concerts in December: the Festival of Flutes will be at Zion United Church of Christ, Peru under the direction of Sue Gillio, Becky Weiler and Natalie Lindig.

Flutes by the Fireplace at Starved Rock Lodge is an annual favorite with Music Suite 408 flutists, alumni community members and flute playing friends. Special selections presented by the Illinois Valley Flute Ensemble will include “Polar Express,” “Silent Night,” “Here Comes Santa Claus” and the “Hallelujah” chorus. Both concerts are free, open to the public and about 1 hour long. Flute players who would like to play with Flutes by the Fireplace can contact 815-223-4408 to request music in advance. Everyone is welcome.

Music Suite 408 performers: Madi Bulen, Abby Sindel, of Mendota; Brie Clayton of Paw Paw; Scarlett Nichols of Princeton; Jillian Cornwall of Gridley; Lois Croasdale of Spring Valley; Emily Ernat of Aurora Gage, Becky Weiler or La Salle; Kathy Gage of Lake Ozark, Missour; Jason Bryant, Sue Johnson, Lauren Lamps, Natalie Lindig, Killian O’Dell, Julia Smith, Olivia Smith of Peru; Alex Aubry, Amy Budnick, Tony Grunstad, Ireland Kelley, Hallee Loza, Leah Norris of Ottawa; Eileen Hagenbuch of Utica; Kendra Herman, Lizzie Herman, Kendra Olson of Seneca; Jan Hoge of Wenona; Ava Myers, Julie Pleskovitch of Oglesby; Ava Rosengren of Serena; and Jamie Valadez of Dalzell.

Both concerts are sponsored by Music Suite 408 and the Illinois Valley Flute Ensemble.