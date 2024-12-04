Tiskilwa to host holiday event Dec. 7

Tiskilwa's annual Christmas Market from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, will include Santa, numerous vendors and a couple alpacas to pet, along with many other activities as visitors Walk Tiskilwa. (Photo provided by Cecille Gerber)

The Bureau County community is invited to Catch the Spirit at Tiskilwa’s annual Christmas Market and holiday event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7.

Bright red signs will locate the businesses and restaurants hosting free holiday drawings and treat all along the festively decorated Main Street.

In addition, more than a dozen vendors will display their wares in the historic home 140East and in the Tiskilwa library. At the Museum on Main, the Waca brothers will be engineering a Lionel train set up. Several special exhibits are displayed at the museum as well as at the Gallery on Galena on North Galena. In a raffle to benefit the historical society, local blacksmiths Tom and Doc Schertz have crafted two copper candlesticks, with tickets available for purchase at the museum.

As holiday music fills the air, Tiskilwa Community Association is providing free carriage rides and Christmas trees will be for sale on the museum lawn. Just around the corner on High Street, a couple of alpacas will be on the lawn of the Tiskilwa Inn, where an open house of warm drinks and holiday goodies await visitors.

At the Community Church, Santa will be available for photos as he listens to gift requests amid baked goods and other items for sale in the church basement, now accessible by elevator.