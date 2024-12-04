Holiday-themed brunches at Wonderverse in Oak Brook

Sony Pictures Entertainment's first immersive entertainment destination, Wonderverse, is located at Oak Brook Center. (Wonderverse)

Wonderverse, Sony Pictures’ immersive dining and entertainment experience at Oak Brook Center, is celebrating the holidays with an exciting new series of themed holiday brunches.

This month, guests can enjoy unique culinary experiences paired with festive cocktails, holiday-themed activities and interactive fun for all ages.

Holiday Brunch Schedule:

Dec. 8: Mariah Carey Brunch- Celebrate the 30th anniversary of Mariah Carey’s “Merry Christmas” album with a brunch experience fit for the Queen of Christmas herself. Sip on festive Mariah-inspired cocktails while enjoying all the holiday classics and even a special pop-up merchandise store.

Dec. 15: Ghostbusters Brunch- Get into the spooky holiday spirit with a “Ghostbusters”- themed brunch. Enjoy fun food, cocktails and themed activities as you team up with the Ghostbusters crew for a day of supernatural fun.

Dec. 22: Santa & Mrs. Claus Brunch with the Elves- Bring the whole family to meet Santa, Mrs. Claus and their elves. Enjoy a jolly time with holiday-themed food, special photos with the Claus family and plenty of festive cheer.

Dec. 29: New Year’s Eve Brunch- Ring in the new year early with a New Year’s Eve Brunch featuring mimosas, champagne specials, hats and festive decor.

A portion of all brunch proceeds will benefit Lurie Children’s Hospital, according to a news release.

Reservations are taken from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the price is $45 per person. Kids 2 and under are free.

To reserve your spot or for more information, visit WonderverseChicago.com.

Wonderverse, the 45,000 square-foot thrilling, multi-function dining and entertainment space, hosts physical and immersive multimedia experiences, interactive installations, dynamic attractions, various props and photo ops, themed dining experiences and allows guests to enter imaginative worlds from popular films, television series and video games, according to the release.