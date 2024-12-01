Experience the music of Whitney Houston at Rialto Square Theatre tribute show

“The Greatest Love of All: A Tribute to Whitney Houston” starring Belinda Davids will be at the Rialto Square Theatre on Wednesday, Jan. 22. (Photo provided by Rialto Square Theatre. )

“The Greatest Love of All: A Tribute to Whitney Houston” starring Belinda Davids will be at the Rialto Square Theatre on Wednesday, Jan. 22.

According to a news release from the theatre, Whitney Houston’s musical legacy is brought to life in this critically acclaimed tribute concert.

Audiences will be stunned by the breathtaking vocals of Belinda Davids, who has been seen on Britain’s Got Talent, Showtime at the Apollo and winner of the BBC’s Even Better Than the Real Thing. The two-hour international production will fill audiences with joy, nostalgia and wonderment during the heartfelt journey through all of Houston’s greatest hits, including “I Wanna Dance With Somebody”, “I Will Always Love You,” “The Greatest Love of All”, “How Will I Know,” “One Moment in Time,” “I Have Nothing,” “Run to You,” “Didn’t We Almost Have It All,” “I’m Every Woman,” “Where Do Broken Hearts Go” and many more.

Davids will be accompanied by her live band and backing vocalists, plus glorious state-of-the-art sound, lighting, vision and theatrical effects, making this a beautifully crafted tribute to one of the world’s most revered singers.

Ticket prices start at $44.50 and are available online at Ticketmaster.com. For more information, visit www.rialtosquare.com.