Ladd to host Snowman Parade on Dec. 14

Area residents, businesses and organizations are invited to participate in a lighted Snowman Parade at 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, as part of the “There’s Snow Place Like Ladd” 2024 Ladd Christmas Walk.

The parade will begin on North Main Street and end at Ladd Memorial Park. The public is welcome. Entries may be floats, vehicles or walkers but must be lighted. Lining up for the parade will begin at 4:45 p.m. at Digifarms (just north of the railroad tracks). For information, call 815-894-2092 or 815-488-8245.