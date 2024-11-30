November 30, 2024
5 Things to DoDiningMusicComedyFestivalsEventsTheatreCalendar
The Scene

Ladd to host Snowman Parade on Dec. 14

Entry may be floats, vehicles or walkers

By Derek Barichello
Many area businesses took part in the Ladd Christmas Parade on Saturday with very well-trimmed vehicles.

Area residents, businesses or organizations are invited to participate in a lighted Snowman Parade at 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, as part of “There’s Snow Place Like Ladd” 2024 Ladd Christmas Walk. (Charlie Ellerbrock)

Area residents, businesses and organizations are invited to participate in a lighted Snowman Parade at 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, as part of the “There’s Snow Place Like Ladd” 2024 Ladd Christmas Walk.

The parade will begin on North Main Street and end at Ladd Memorial Park. The public is welcome. Entries may be floats, vehicles or walkers but must be lighted. Lining up for the parade will begin at 4:45 p.m. at Digifarms (just north of the railroad tracks). For information, call 815-894-2092 or 815-488-8245.

BCRLadd
Derek Barichello

Derek Barichello

Derek Barichello is the news editor for The Times in Ottawa and NewsTribune in La Salle, part of Shaw Local News Network, covering La Salle, Bureau and Putnam counties. He covers local and breaking news in the areas of government, education, business and crime and courts, among others.